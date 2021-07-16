Global Cryogenic Tanks Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryogenic Tanks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899315/?utm_source=GNW

They are vacuum tanks designed especially for storing and transporting liquefied gases, under pressure. Increased demand for low temperature operations across industries such as food technology, healthcare and metal processing among others constitute the major growth driver for the market. The tanks are designed to suit the specific needs of these industries where they are used for critical jobs such as keeping away heat contained in vessels from liquids. Increase in demand for LNG worldwide created a strong demand growth scenario for the tanks as these are required for LNG`s storage and transportation. Growing LNG trade and increasing investments in metal processing healthcare, food & beverage and chemical industries is expected to boost deployment of cryogenic tanks. Cryogenic liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen find extensive use in storing and preserving human organs and blood. Growing number of government initiatives for providing better healthcare services to public would create strong demand for the tanks from the healthcare sector.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cryogenic Tanks estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Liquid Nitrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Liquid Nitrogen segment dominates market share as liquid nitrogen is increasingly used in metal processing, electronics manufacturing, health care and food and beverage industries. Increase in demand for LNG worldwide created a strong demand growth scenario for cryogenic tanks, as these are required for LNG`s storage and transportation.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $731 Million by 2026



The Cryogenic Tanks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$731 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. The US is a major regional market for the due to the significant presence of some of the world-leading suppliers of industrial gases. Such facilities require cryogenic tanks for storing and transporting the gases. Cryogenic tanks are also extensively used by the US healthcare industry. Demand for the tanks from the healthcare sector has increased considerably in the recent months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Europe constitutes another important market for cryogenic tanks. Growth in this region stems from the factors of extensive investments in development of natural gas powered power generation plants and rapid development of liquefied natural gas infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region`s growth will be fueled by factors such as strong demand for industrial gases from different end-use industries, especially in fast emerging countries such as India and China. Significant rise in LNG consumption in the region also contributes to its dominance in the market.



Liquid Hydrogen Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



Cryogenics plays a critical part in space missions. Initially, cryogenics was used to manage liquid hydrogen in rocket fuel applications. In the global Liquid Hydrogen segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$660.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$949.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$271.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

AIR WATER INC

Chart Industries, Inc.

Cryofab Inc

Cryolor

Cryoquip

Eden Cryogenics LLC

FIBA Technologies, Inc

Gardner Cryogenics

INOX India Pvt Ltd

ISISAN ISI SAN. VE TIC .A.S

Linde plc

Suretank Group Ltd.

VRV S.r.L

Wessington Cryogenics







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Cryogenic Tanks: An Introduction

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Liquid Nitrogen Emerges as the Leading Segment

Storage Application Drives Market Growth

Manufacturing: The Largest End-Use Market

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunity

for Cryogenic Tanks Market

Growing Role of Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing Fosters

Growth in Cryogenic Tanks Market

Metal Processing Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market

for Cryogenic Tanks

EXHIBIT 3: Global Steel Processing Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Widespread Use of Cryogenic Technology for Food Processing and

Preservation to Boost Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 4: Global Frozen Food Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Gases for Improving Quality of

Foods

Liquid Nitrogen Takes the Icing on Cakes and Bakes

Enhancing Shelf Life of Products: A Key Advantage

Cryogenic Food Freezing Taps Benefits of Liquid Nitrogen Vis-à-

vis other Gases

Cryogenic Tanks for Regulating Temperature in Cold Storage Chains

Rising Demand for LNG Drives Demand for Cryogenic Tanks

EXHIBIT 5: Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %)

for 2018 and 2040

EXHIBIT 6: Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 8: Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Addition ( in MT)

for the Years 2015-2020

Shift Towards Renewable Energy Enhances Importance of Cryogenic

Energy Storage System, Driving Market Growth

EXHIBIT 9: World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts)

by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

EXHIBIT 10: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity

(in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021

and 2023

Cryogenics and Superconductivity for Affordable Energy Storage

and Generation

Worldwide Steel Production Trends Impact Cryogenic Tanks Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million

Tonnes) for the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020

With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical

Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Biological Sample

Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing

Storage and Shipping of COVID-19 Vaccines Drives Efforts to

Develop Cryogenic Containers

EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and

Clinical Stage

Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry

to Spur Growth

Growing Demand for Liquid Oxygen to Fuel Growth in Cryogenic

Tanks Market

Surge in Demand for Medical Oxygen Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Fuels Market Prospects

Market to Benefit from Rising Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water

Treatment

Growing Use of Cryogenic Tanks in Space Technology

Cryogenic Applications for Mars Missions

Introduction of Newer Technologies in Space Systems Bodes Well

for Cryogenic Tanks Market

Growing Need for Transportation Tanks for Cryogenic Liquids:

A Major Growth Opportunity

Bulk Storage of Liquefied Gases Necessitates Investments into

Cryogenic Storage Tanks

Manufacturers Up the Ante in Cryogenic Innovations

CryoHub Innovation Project

Researchers Develop New Snap Freezing Device for Liquid Nitrogen

Cryogenic Leakage in Tanks: A Major Concern



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Nitrogen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquid Nitrogen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Nitrogen by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquefied Natural

Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Hydrogen

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Liquid Hydrogen by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Hydrogen by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Cryogenic

Liquids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Cryogenic Liquids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Cryogenic Liquids

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Storage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Storage by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Storage by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by Cryogenic

Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid

Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas

(LNG), Liquid Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by Cryogenic

Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid

Hydrogen and Other Cryogenic Liquids Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Cryogenic Liquid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquid Hydrogen

and Other Cryogenic Liquids for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Storage and Transportation Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Storage

and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Cryogenic Tanks by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic Tanks by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic Tanks

by Cryogenic Liquid - Liquid Nitrogen, Liquefied Natural Gas



