Global Business Travel Market to Reach $791.9 Billion by 2026

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Travel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899164/?utm_source=GNW

Comprising work, entertainment, accommodation and transportation, business travel is among the major contributors to the global economy. Employees of multinational organizations often travel to destinations in various countries for business and marketing purposes. There are a variety of agencies and travel companies in the market addressing the needs of the business travel industry, which compete based on safety measures, service portfolios, government licensing and pricing. Growth in business travel has provided organizations the option of managing travel requirements of their employees using travel programs, services and online self-booking tools offered by travel management corporations. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Travel estimated at US$674.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$791.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period. Food & Lodging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$446.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Recreation segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $48.8 Billion by 2026



The Business Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.8 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Business travel market worldwide is being fuelled by factors such as globalization of business operations, rising adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and rising Internet penetration for enabling easy travel and bookings. Growth of the business travel industry is significantly influenced by the level of investments in public and private travel and tourism industry. This is because considerable investments are required to build the required infrastructure and facilities for expanding capacity, providing improved services and maintaining existing infrastructure. Global market for business travel, which is currently witnessing its worst phase due to the COVID-19 outbreak, has been over the years driven by initiatives to develop meetings, incentive, conferences and events (MICE) and small and medium sized enterprises (SME). The global business travel market is being significantly impacted by the advent of advanced technology solutions that help agents and their customers to book the most comfortable, economical and efficient option. Artificial intelligence (AI) in this regard has evolved as a latest technology for helping automate the process, and eliminating the need for physically attending various meetings or events, which is critical amidst the current pandemic. Though advanced technologies such as videoconferencing can prove a threat, increase in infrastructure investment and growth in travel retail market are expected to support the business travel industry.



Transportation Segment to Reach $122.7 Billion by 2026



In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$93.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$101.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.1 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 1.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 70 Featured)



ADTRAV Corporation

Airbnb, Inc.

American Express Global Business Travel

BCD Travel

Booking Holdings Inc.

CWT

Egencia LLC

Fareportal, Inc.

Flight Centre Travel Group

FROSCH International Travel, Inc.

Ovation Travel Group

Travel Leaders Group, LLC

Wexas Travel







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899164/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth

Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs

2019

Digitalization Augurs Well for the Tourism Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Business Travel in Life Sciences Sector

Pandemic to Transform Future Trends in the Business Travel

Industry

Business Travel Evolves into Multi-Faceted Endeavor

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 2: Major Purposes of Business Trips

Competition

Startups Disrupt the Business Travel Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Travel & Tourism: An Indication of Dynamics in

Business Travel Market

EXHIBIT 3: COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in

International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Preference for Communications Technologies & Video Conferencing

Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Over Travel Affects Business Travel

EXHIBIT 4: Global Downloads (Million) of Select Video Chat Apps

for iOS and Android for Jan-2020 to Mar-2020

EXHIBIT 5: Average Growth (in %) in Video Meetings by Meeting

Size for Feb 2020 Vs May 2020

Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel

Mixing Recreation with Business: The New Mantra in Business Travel

EXHIBIT 6: Bleisure as % of Total Business Trips by Select

Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Average Number of Bleisure Trips Per Year by Select

Countries for 2019

EXHIBIT 8: Original Purpose of Bleisure Travel: % of Trips

Converted to Bleisure Trips by Purpose of Original Trip for

2019

EXHIBIT 9: Industries with Most Bleisure Travelers: % of

Bleisure Travelers by Industry

EXHIBIT 10: Major Reasons for Choosing a Bleisure Destination:

% of Bleisure Travelers Citing a Factor as a Reason for

Preferring a Destination among US Bleisure Travelers

Pandemic Accelerates Event Planning Industry?s Transition

towards Virtual Platforms, Affects Business Travels

Major Events Cancelled or Deferred or Conducted Virtually due

to COVID-19

EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities:

Estimated Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over

1H 2019

Trade Volumes and Trade Wars Closely Correlated to Spending on

Business Travel

EXHIBIT 12: Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-

April2020

Notable Trends in the Business Travel Industry

New Services Emerge as Competitors to Travel Management Companies

Using Business Travel to Enhance Employee Satisfaction

Bleisure Emerges as a Popular Business Travel Trend

Focus on Enhancing Customer Service

Rising Importance of Personalized Travel

Sustainability Emerges as a Notable Trend in Business Travel

Technological Advancements Augur Well for the Market

Rising Importance of Artificial and Machine Learning in

Business Travel

Mobile Devices Become Integral to Business Travel Industry

EXHIBIT 13: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021E

Downturn in Business Travel Dents Airline Revenues

EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

EXHIBIT 15: Air Travel a Significant Component of Business

Travel Spending: Percentage Breakdown of Average Corporate

Trip Budget by Segment for 2019

EXHIBIT 16: Major Concerns of Business Travelers: % of Business

Travelers Citing the Concern Impeding Corporate Travel

Growth of SMEs Bodes Well for the Busines Travel Industry

Airport Retailers Target Business Travelers

EXHIBIT 17: Global Airport Retail Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2019, 2022 & 2024

Digitalization of Travel Payments & Guest Data Supports

Business Travel Market

Challenges Facing Business Travel Market

Data Breaches and Fraud Impact Business Travel



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Business Travel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Lodging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Food & Lodging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Lodging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Recreation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Recreation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Recreation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Group by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Group by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Group by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Solo by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Solo by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Solo by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Corporate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Corporate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

US Travel & Tourism Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 18: US Travel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of

Spending by Business Travel and Leisure Spending for 2019

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel by

Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Business Travel by Traveler -

Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel by

End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Business Travel by Traveler -

Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

COVID-19 Impact on the Chinese Travel Industry

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Business Travel by Traveler -

Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

COVID-19 Crisis Impacts European Travel Industry

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Business Travel by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Business Travel by

Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Business Travel by

End-Use - Corporate and Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Business Travel by Traveler -

Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel by

Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Business Travel by Traveler -

Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel by

End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Business Travel by Service -

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Business Travel by End-Use -

Corporate and Government Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Business Travel by

Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Business Travel by

Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Group and

Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Business Travel

by End-Use - Corporate and Government - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Business Travel by

End-Use - Corporate and Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Travel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate and

Government for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Business Travel

by Service - Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business

Travel by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Lodging, Recreation and Transportation for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by Traveler - Group and Solo - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Business Travel

by Traveler - Group and Solo Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business

Travel by Traveler - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Group and Solo for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Business Travel by End-Use - Corporate and Government -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Business Travel

by End-Use - Corporate and Government Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899164/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________