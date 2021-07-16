Insights on the Mobility as a Service Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Number of Smart Cities is Driving the Industry

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility as a Service Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global mobility as a service market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global mobility as a service market to grow with a CAGR of 26.9% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on mobility as a service market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on mobility as a service market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global mobility as a service market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global mobility as a service market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapidly growing urban population

Increasing number of smart cities

2) Restraints

Growing car rental and station based car services industry

3) Opportunities

Multiple developments in the MaaS market and advancements in technology

Segment Covered

The global mobility as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type, transportation type, vehicle type, business model, and operating system.



The Global Mobility as a Service Market by Service Type

Ride Hailing

Ride Sharing

Micromobility

Others

The Global Mobility as a Service Market by Transportation Type

Public

Private

The Global Mobility as a Service Market by Vehicle Type

Bike

Car

Bus

The Global Mobility as a Service Market by Business Model

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer

Peer-to-Peer

The Global Mobility as a Service Market by Operating System

Android

IOS

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

UbiGo AB

Moovit, Inc.

Maas Global Oy

Deutsche Bahn AG

SkedGo Pty Ltd

moovel GmbH

Splyt Technologies Ltd.

Citymapper Ltd.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the mobility as a service market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the mobility as a service market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global mobility as a service market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



