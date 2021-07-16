Notice of AGM

Stagecoach Group plc ("Stagecoach")



Annual Financial Report

Copies of the following Stagecoach documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"):

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 1 May 2021

Notice of Annual General Meeting for 2021

Form of Proxy for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

They will shortly be available for inspection on the NSM's website at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting are also available on the Company's website http://www.stagecoachgroup.com

The direct link to download the Annual Report and Financial Statements is

http://www.stagecoachgroup.com/investors/financial-analysis/reports

and the direct link to download the Notice of Annual General Meeting is

http://www.stagecoachgroup.com/investors/shareholder-services/agm

A condensed set of Stagecoach's financial statements and information on important events that have occurred during the financial year and their impact on the financial statements were included in Stagecoach's preliminary results announcement released on 30 June 2021. That information, together with the information set out below, which is extracted from the 2021 Annual Report, constitutes the material required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 which is required to be communicated in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full 2021 Annual Report. Page numbers and cross-references in the extracted information below relate to references in the 2021 Annual Report. The responsibility statement contained in this announcement relates to the 2021 Annual Report rather than to this announcement in isolation. The Group headed by Stagecoach Group plc is referred to below as "the Group".

Responsibility statement (page 92 )

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

The consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRSs in conformity with the Companies Act 2006 and IFRSs adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the parent company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and

The Annual Report, including the Strategic report and the Directors’ report include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the parent company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face.

The Directors also confirm that they consider the Annual Report and consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group’s position, performance, business model and strategy. The approach taken in reaching this conclusion is explained in the Audit Committee report in section 5.4.8 of this Annual Report.

Signed on 30 June 2021 on behalf of the Board by:

Martin A Griffiths Ross Paterson