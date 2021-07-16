TRI POINTE HOMES TAKES TOP HONORS IN FIVE CATEGORIES AT 2021 GREATER AUSTIN MAX AWARDS

AUSTIN, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the US, has won five awards at the 2021 MAX (Marketing and Advertising Excellence) Awards. The homebuilder took home top honors for Best Single Family Detached Floorplan, Best Interior Merchandising of a Detached Home, Best Design Studio, Best Logo Design and Marketing Professional of the Year. Tri Pointe Homes was also a four-time awards finalist at the annual gala sponsored by the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Austin’s Sales and Marketing Council.

“As a premium lifestyle brand that places top value on innovative design and craftsmanship across all price points as well as on a strong customer experience, I’m extremely proud of our team and the recognition received at the MAX Awards,” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President Bryan Havel. “These accomplishments are possible because of the passionate culture that permeates all aspects of our business, empowers our people to love what they do, and motivates them to perform at the highest levels.”

At Rancho Sienna, a 500-acre master-planned community located in Georgetown, Texas, Tri Pointe Homes won the MAX Award for Best Single Family Detached Home priced under $349,999. Named The Fairfield, the 1.5-story, 2,410-square-foot home plan includes four bedrooms and 3.5 baths with the primary suite on the main floor. The open-concept family room, kitchen, dining space, and spacious loft provide ample room for relaxing, playing, cooking, eating, and more. Well received due to its open layout and spacious interiors, the plan accounted for a quarter of all plans selected by customers in the neighborhood and sold out six months after introduction.

At Tri Pointe Homes’ Capital Collection at Bryson, the builder took home the MAX Award for Best Interior Merchandising of a Detached Home priced from $350,000 to $499,000. Catering to young families, active adults and first-time move-up buyers – and accounting for one-third of all sales since the community’s opening – The Allendale home design is one of the most versatile plans offered by Tri Pointe Homes at Bryson, a new master-planned community in Leander, Texas. The 2,199-square-foot model was merchandised by Five Star Interiors with spaciousness and balance in mind and includes a custom-made black iron barn door, an under-stairs doghouse, a loft hangout, secluded study and more.

The MAX Award for Best Design Studio went to Tri Pointe Homes’ 4,000-square-foot Class A space, which opened in Austin in September 2019. Designed by Interior Logic Group to make design easy, enjoyable and inspiring to a wide and diverse customer profile, the design studio allows customers a place to enhance and personalize their homes with added design features and elements. It’s where customers come to collaborate with expert design consultants and select and finalize flooring, countertops, lighting, plumbing, fixtures, closet systems, window treatments, cabinet styles and more.

Additionally, Shelby Watson, digital marketing specialist at Tri Pointe Homes, was named Marketing Professional of the Year. The company also won a MAX Award for Best Logo for a builder, which was designed by Ketchum.

Recognizing the best in residential construction, development, sales achievement and marketing, this year’s competition drew nearly 400 entries across all categories. The 2021 MAX Awards ceremony took place at a sold-out event in downtown Austin on June 26.

For more information, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com.

About Tri Pointe Homes

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 25 years ago under the name Trendmaker, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Austin metro real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Attachment