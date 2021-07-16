LGI Opens New Section of Homes in Popular Dallas-Fort Worth Community

CROWLEY, Texas, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the company’s return to a highly-coveted community in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, Lasater Ranch. This premier community in Crowley, Texas, offers homebuyers the opportunity to own a brand-new single-family home in an exceptional location.



LGI Homes will construct 145 homes in this community comprised of five of their most popular floor plans. New construction homes in this community range in size from 1,552 sq. ft. to up to 2,865 sq. ft. with three- and four-bedroom plans available. Every new home at Lasater Ranch has been thoughtfully designed with today’s modern homebuyer in mind and showcases the highly desirable features of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package. A full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry, luxury vinyl-plank flooring and two-inch faux-wood blinds installed on all operational windows are just a few of the remarkable upgrades included in every new home at Lasater Ranch. In addition, new construction homes in this community are pre-wired for high-speed fiber-optic internet access.

Lasater Ranch is conveniently located just south of Fort Worth in Crowley, Texas. This community is uniquely situated near I-35 and Chisholm Trail Parkway, allowing residents quick and convenient access to incredible employment opportunities, local schools, big-city attractions and more. Inside the community, residents enjoy a community park with a children’s playground, plenty of open green space and scenic walking paths throughout.

New home prices in this community start in the high-$200s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 705-2166 ext 996 or visit LGIHomes.com/LasaterRanch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

