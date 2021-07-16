Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute Validates Nationally Leading Orthopedic Program with Patient-Reported Outcomes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute excels in patient reported outcomes following Total Hip Replacement (THR) and Total Knee Replacement (TKR). In 2019, Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute and CODE Technology partnered to track, analyze, and report on Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs). Over the past two years CODE has been collecting PROMs for Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute at an aggregate rate of 83% capture. This capture rate is for PROMs at the pre-operative, three months, and one-year post-operative stages. Other collection platforms have a capture rate of around 12-23%. Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute is incredibly pleased with the capture rate provided by CODE.



The patient-reported outcome data reveals that Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute (HCOI) provides exceptional care. At the three-month and year post-op surgery, HCOI patients’ functional outcome scores (PROMs) exceed the national benchmark scores. In addition to functional improvement scores, HCOI complication rate requires additional surgery on the same knee is 0.8%, which is well below the national benchmark of 3.22%.

Switching to THR scores, again, HCOI outperforms the national benchmark scores at the three-month and the one-year functional outcome scores (PROMs). What is exceptional about the THR scores is that the patients at HCOI have lower scores pre-operatively than the national benchmark. This would indicate that the patients HCOI cares for come in more functionally impaired than the national average yet improves faster and functionally more than nationally at the post-operative stages.

Dr. Raul Gosthe, an Orthopedic Surgeon at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute, says, “Without sacrificing our office workflow, CODE allows us to receive objective feedback about our outcomes and patient satisfaction so we can better tailor our practice to help ensure we continue to meet the high standards of success we place on ourselves and that our patients deserve.” This process has allowed Holy Cross to standardize the approach they use across all surgeons, which has reduced variability in outcomes. As a result, their outcome scores are higher than the national average and highly consistent in nature.

One year after surgery, over 91% of their patients would recommend HCOI surgeons to family or friends who needed a hip or knee replacement. One surgeon at HCOI has 100% patient recommendation at one-year post-operative. CODE wanted to draw attention to the outstanding work of the HCOI surgeons and team members. They continue to outperform the national benchmarks and CODE appreciates supporting HCOI in their mission.

About Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute

Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute provides high quality and exceptional care to patients from its location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Comprised of 14 physicians and two podiatrists, Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute consistently ranks as one of the best hospitals and providers of orthopedic care in South Florida and the country.

About CODE Technology

CODE Technology is an electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (PRO) vendor, singularly focused on collecting, reporting, and benchmarking PRO data as a service. To learn why CODE Technology leads in patient compliance without disrupting in-clinic workflow, visit: https://www.codetechnology.com/why-code/

