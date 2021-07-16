Sealy Bolsters Louisiana Roots with Off-Market Class A Property

Dallas, TX, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of one Class A distribution warehouse totaling 67,107 square feet in Lafayette, Louisiana. The off-market transaction was made for an undisclosed amount.

The property located at 1811 N. University Avenue is one of only a few Class A properties in the Lafayette area and provides tenants with excellent access to Interstate-10. The city’s exceptional connectivity and revenue, employment, and labor opportunities generated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the second-largest university in the state, makes Lafayette a major economic hub for Louisiana. At one hundred percent occupancy and featuring top-tier building characteristics, the industrial asset is an ideal addition to the firm’s growing portfolio.

“I feel this Lafayette acquisition pays a small homage to the Louisiana roots on which Sealy & Company was founded and has operated for the last 75 years. Lafayette is a smaller but robust industrial market driven by its competitive geography and limited supply,” says Scott Sealy, Jr., Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer. ­­

Sealy & Company purchased the Class A property in Lafayette from Realogy Corporation. The transaction was led by Sealy’s Investment Team member Jason Gandy, Managing Director - Investment Services, and Davis Gibbs, Senior Investment Associate on the buyer’s side, and the seller was represented by Sal Crifasi with Capstone Partners.

