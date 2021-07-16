Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market to Reach US$34.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896850/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 15.3% Share in 2020



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

AECOM

ARCHIBUS, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

C3 Energy

Cascade Energy Inc.

Cypress Envirosystems

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Company

Enel X S.r.l

ENERGYai

General Electric Company

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Lightapp Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Opto22

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Setpoint Systems Corporation

Siemens AG

Trane Inc.







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Creates Short-Term Double Trouble for Environmental

Technologies

A Crashing Economy Creates Financial Chaos that Challenges

Continued Investments in Energy Efficiency Technologies

Widening Government Fiscal Deficits & Growing Business Losses

Throws IEMS On the Chopping Block

EXHIBIT 5: Virus Induced Recession Impacts Businesses Across

Sectors & Complicates Environmental Compliance by Creating

Operational & Financial Challenges: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 &

2021

EXHIBIT 6: Liquidity Crisis Triggered by the Virus Led

Recession Erodes Investments in Climate Change Strategies:

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Staying On Course With Environmental Goals in the

Time of COVID-19 Remains a Challenge: Job Losses in Clean

Energy Sector in the United States (In 000s)

EXHIBIT 8: U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2022

EXHIBIT 9: Innovation in Clean Technologies Heavily Correlates

With Oil Prices Explaining Why R&D Declines When Oil Prices

Drop: Global Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) & Low Carbon

Patent Filing as % Share of Total Patents Filed

In a Biggest Setback Ever for the Environment, Misguided

Government COVID-19 Response of Bailing Out Polluting

Industries & Rolling Back Emission Standards Threatens to

Worsen Climate Change Risks

Different Forms of Support Offered by Major Economies to

Polluting Sectors

COVID-19 Induced Reduction in Emissions as a Result of

Lockdowns & Lower Industrial Output Is Just a Temporary

Distraction, Masking the Brewing of a More Polluted Future

EXHIBIT 10: Lower CO2 Emissions in 2020 is No Reason to Cheer:

Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2

Emissions for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020

(In Gigatons (Gt) Per Year)

EXHIBIT 11: Slumping GDP & Manufacturing PMI Sends Industrial

Output Crashing & Emissions Plummeting: Global Industrial

Output Growth (In %) Dec to May 2020 by Country

A Review of the Hostile Business Climate in Key End-User

Industries Responsible for the Slumping Demand for IEMS in the

Year 2020

Falling Demand for Electronics Ravages the Electronics End-Use

Industry

EXHIBIT 12: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 On the

Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to

Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of

Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by

Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes

for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points

for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

EXHIBIT 15: Shrinking Disposable Incomes Impact Consumer Demand

for Electronics & Prospects for IEMS in this Sector: Global 1Q

Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan-

2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)

Plummeting Automobile Sales & Production Plant Closures

Overshadows IEMS in Auto Plants

EXHIBIT 16: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 17: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million

Vehicles)

Caught in the COVID-19 Storm Troubled & Distressed Oil & Gas

Companies Slash CAPEX, Disrupting Opportunities for IEMS

EXHIBIT 18: CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on

IEMS Into the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry

Spending (2015-2021E)

EXHIBIT 19: Drop in Oil Demand Current Recession Vs Other

Recessions (In %)

A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Creates a Bleak Outlook for IEMS

EXHIBIT 20: Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing

Business as Usual Opportunities for IEMS in this Sector:

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 21: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered

Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business

Confidence Index (BCI) Points

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Bring Energy

Efficiency Back Into the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 22: Primary Energy Demand Slumps in the Year 2020 as

COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc On Business-As-Usual Business

Environment: % Change in Global Primary Energy Demand by

Energy Type 2019 Vs 2020

EXHIBIT 23: Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 &

2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and

Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal

and Renewables

Unforgivable Levels of Energy Wastes Brings Power Monitoring

Into the Spotlight as the First Step Towards Achieving Energy

Efficiency

EXHIBIT 24: The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even

as Global Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions &

Climate Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency

Solutions: Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In

Quadrillion British Thermal Units)

Tighter & Stricter Regulations Post COVID-19 Will Be Essential

to Curb Carbon Emissions, Providing Regulatory Driven

Stability to IEMS Deployments

Energy Intensive Industries Are Important Consumer Clusters for

IEMS

The Journey Towards a Sustainable Future Begins With Automation

in Energy Intensive Industries

COVID-19 Creates a Tipping Point for Automation Technologies

EXHIBIT 25: The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Reinforcing the Trend

Towards Automation: Global Factory & Process Automation Market

(In US$ Billion)

EXHIBIT 26: COVID-19 Drives Businesses to Identify Processes

That Can Benefit from Automation Which Until Now Were

Undiscovered: Worldwide Stock of Operative Industrial Robots

(In Million)

Automation in the Absence of IEMS. Can It Guarantee Energy

Efficiency?

SCADA: A Key IEMS Technology Poised for Robust Long-Term Growth

The Time is Ripe for Leveraging IoT for Smart Energy Management

EXHIBIT 27: Ability of IoT Powered Energy Management Systems to

Predict Consumption & Spending Spurs Interest in the

Technology: Global Industrial IoT Market (In US$ Billion)

Despite Technology Innovations & Falling Costs of Renewables,

Energy Prices Continues to Rise, Strengthening the Business

Case for IEMS

EXHIBIT 28: Rising Electricity Prices Amid a Tough Economic &

Business Climate Step Up the Pressure to Achieve Energy

Savings Via Efficiency Improvements: Global Electricity

Prices (In US$ Per Kilowatt Hour) for the Years 2018 & 2020

by Country

Post COVID-19 Emphasis on Building Smart Cities, Will Widen the

Role of Energy Management Systems in Smart Grids

COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of

Crisis

Utilities to Increasingly Deploy Smart Electricity Meters

Here?s How Role of IEMS Becomes Gets Bigger

EXHIBIT 29: Intelligent Data Feedback Offered by Smart Meters

to Remote Centers to Benefit Deployment of More Proactive

Energy Management Systems: Global Market for Smart

Electricity Meters (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020,

2022, 2024, 2027 by Geographic Region/Country

COVID-19 Induced Digital Transformation to Drive the Popularity

of Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems (IEMaaS)

EXHIBIT 30: At a Time When Automation & Remote Enablement Are

Becoming Vital Platforms for Supporting a Digital Workforce,

Cloud Based Energy Management is Growing Strong: WFM

Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Standardized & Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious

Energy-related & Non-energy Benefits



