Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market to Reach US$34.7 Billion by the Year 2027

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Services Segment Corners a 15.3% Share in 2020
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
COVID-19 Creates Short-Term Double Trouble for Environmental
Technologies
A Crashing Economy Creates Financial Chaos that Challenges
Continued Investments in Energy Efficiency Technologies
Widening Government Fiscal Deficits & Growing Business Losses
Throws IEMS On the Chopping Block
EXHIBIT 5: Virus Induced Recession Impacts Businesses Across
Sectors & Complicates Environmental Compliance by Creating
Operational & Financial Challenges: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 &
2021
EXHIBIT 6: Liquidity Crisis Triggered by the Virus Led
Recession Erodes Investments in Climate Change Strategies:
Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Staying On Course With Environmental Goals in the
Time of COVID-19 Remains a Challenge: Job Losses in Clean
Energy Sector in the United States (In 000s)
EXHIBIT 8: U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2022
EXHIBIT 9: Innovation in Clean Technologies Heavily Correlates
With Oil Prices Explaining Why R&D Declines When Oil Prices
Drop: Global Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) & Low Carbon
Patent Filing as % Share of Total Patents Filed
In a Biggest Setback Ever for the Environment, Misguided
Government COVID-19 Response of Bailing Out Polluting
Industries & Rolling Back Emission Standards Threatens to
Worsen Climate Change Risks
Different Forms of Support Offered by Major Economies to
Polluting Sectors
COVID-19 Induced Reduction in Emissions as a Result of
Lockdowns & Lower Industrial Output Is Just a Temporary
Distraction, Masking the Brewing of a More Polluted Future
EXHIBIT 10: Lower CO2 Emissions in 2020 is No Reason to Cheer:
Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related CO2
Emissions for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020
(In Gigatons (Gt) Per Year)
EXHIBIT 11: Slumping GDP & Manufacturing PMI Sends Industrial
Output Crashing & Emissions Plummeting: Global Industrial
Output Growth (In %) Dec to May 2020 by Country
A Review of the Hostile Business Climate in Key End-User
Industries Responsible for the Slumping Demand for IEMS in the
Year 2020
Falling Demand for Electronics Ravages the Electronics End-Use
Industry
EXHIBIT 12: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 On the
Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to
Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
EXHIBIT 13: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of
Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by
Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
EXHIBIT 14: Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes
for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points
for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020
EXHIBIT 15: Shrinking Disposable Incomes Impact Consumer Demand
for Electronics & Prospects for IEMS in this Sector: Global 1Q
Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan-
2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)
Plummeting Automobile Sales & Production Plant Closures
Overshadows IEMS in Auto Plants
EXHIBIT 16: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 17: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million
Vehicles)
Caught in the COVID-19 Storm Troubled & Distressed Oil & Gas
Companies Slash CAPEX, Disrupting Opportunities for IEMS
EXHIBIT 18: CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on
IEMS Into the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry
Spending (2015-2021E)
EXHIBIT 19: Drop in Oil Demand Current Recession Vs Other
Recessions (In %)
A Slumping Manufacturing Industry Creates a Bleak Outlook for IEMS
EXHIBIT 20: Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing
Business as Usual Opportunities for IEMS in this Sector:
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 21: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered
Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business
Confidence Index (BCI) Points
Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Bring Energy
Efficiency Back Into the Spotlight
EXHIBIT 22: Primary Energy Demand Slumps in the Year 2020 as
COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc On Business-As-Usual Business
Environment: % Change in Global Primary Energy Demand by
Energy Type 2019 Vs 2020
EXHIBIT 23: Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 &
2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and
Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal
and Renewables
Unforgivable Levels of Energy Wastes Brings Power Monitoring
Into the Spotlight as the First Step Towards Achieving Energy
Efficiency
EXHIBIT 24: The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even
as Global Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions &
Climate Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency
Solutions: Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In
Quadrillion British Thermal Units)
Tighter & Stricter Regulations Post COVID-19 Will Be Essential
to Curb Carbon Emissions, Providing Regulatory Driven
Stability to IEMS Deployments
Energy Intensive Industries Are Important Consumer Clusters for
IEMS
The Journey Towards a Sustainable Future Begins With Automation
in Energy Intensive Industries
COVID-19 Creates a Tipping Point for Automation Technologies
EXHIBIT 25: The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Reinforcing the Trend
Towards Automation: Global Factory & Process Automation Market
(In US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 26: COVID-19 Drives Businesses to Identify Processes
That Can Benefit from Automation Which Until Now Were
Undiscovered: Worldwide Stock of Operative Industrial Robots
(In Million)
Automation in the Absence of IEMS. Can It Guarantee Energy
Efficiency?
SCADA: A Key IEMS Technology Poised for Robust Long-Term Growth
The Time is Ripe for Leveraging IoT for Smart Energy Management
EXHIBIT 27: Ability of IoT Powered Energy Management Systems to
Predict Consumption & Spending Spurs Interest in the
Technology: Global Industrial IoT Market (In US$ Billion)
Despite Technology Innovations & Falling Costs of Renewables,
Energy Prices Continues to Rise, Strengthening the Business
Case for IEMS
EXHIBIT 28: Rising Electricity Prices Amid a Tough Economic &
Business Climate Step Up the Pressure to Achieve Energy
Savings Via Efficiency Improvements: Global Electricity
Prices (In US$ Per Kilowatt Hour) for the Years 2018 & 2020
by Country
Post COVID-19 Emphasis on Building Smart Cities, Will Widen the
Role of Energy Management Systems in Smart Grids
COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of
Crisis
Utilities to Increasingly Deploy Smart Electricity Meters
Here?s How Role of IEMS Becomes Gets Bigger
EXHIBIT 29: Intelligent Data Feedback Offered by Smart Meters
to Remote Centers to Benefit Deployment of More Proactive
Energy Management Systems: Global Market for Smart
Electricity Meters (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020,
2022, 2024, 2027 by Geographic Region/Country
COVID-19 Induced Digital Transformation to Drive the Popularity
of Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems (IEMaaS)
EXHIBIT 30: At a Time When Automation & Remote Enablement Are
Becoming Vital Platforms for Supporting a Digital Workforce,
Cloud Based Energy Management is Growing Strong: WFM
Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
Standardized & Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious
Energy-related & Non-energy Benefits
