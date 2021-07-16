Worldwide E-Clinical Solution Industry to 2026 - Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Clinical Solution Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-clinical solution market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

E-clinical solutions are software or applications used to track, manage, and record data related to clinical trials and clinical research. The e-clinical solutions provide solutions incorporated with advanced technologies expertise to support and accelerate the clinical development process. The increasing number of clinical trials by biopharma-pharma companies, rising R&D activities, growing customer base with the adoption of e-clinical solutions, and government grants for clinical trials adoption are the major factors boosting the growth of this market.

For instance, The National Institutes of Health (NIH), part of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provides funds to awardees to conduct clinical trials involving human subjects. Every year NIH invests approximately $37.7 billion in clinical trials in medical research to improve human life, reduce illness and disability. Apart from this, the growth of this market can be attributed to the rising demand for improved data standardization and a focus on improving and maintaining the quality of clinical trial procedures.



Moreover, high operational and maintenance costs associated with e-clinical solutions and the lack of skilled research professionals are projected to hinder the growth of the global e-clinical solutions market. The innovations and developments in e-clinical solution software with less operating cost can create more opportunities in the global e-clinical solution market growth.



Segmental Outlook



The global e-clinical solution market is segmented into deployment and end-user. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and licensed enterprises. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, clinical research organizations, and others.



Global E-Clinical Solution Market Growth by End-User, 2020 (%)



CRO segment estimated to hold a significant share in the global e-clinical solution market

The contract research organization segment is projected to hold a considerable share in the e-clinical solution market among the end-user segment, and it is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rising use of e-clinical solutions in various contract research organizations is widening the scope of this segment. The clinical trials provide benefits such as increased efficiency of services such as clinical monitoring, data management, trial logistics, pharmacovigilance, biostatistics. It also enhanced productivity, and higher focus on core areas of development critical to a company's growth. Moreover, the adoption of e-clinical solutions software in Hospitals is growing at a faster rate and it is projected to hold a significant share during the forecast period due to the high use of e-clinical solution technologies for clinical trials to manage data on large scale.



Regional Outlooks



Based on geography, the e-clinical solution market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North American region is dominating the global market followed by Europe owing to the increasing number of clinical trials being conducted in the region. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions coupled with the large patient pool due to which the demand for effective e-clinical technologies increases that drive the growth of the market in the region. The growing clinical research activities in the US and the rapid shift from manual data elucidation to real-time data analysis during clinical studies are also propelling the market growth.



Market Players Outlook



Key players of the e-clinical solution market are Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., ERT Clinical, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Datatrak International, Inc., Bioclinica, CRF Health Inc., and others. To sustain a significant position in the market, these players adopt different marketing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, R&D, product launches, and geographical expansion so on. For instance, in Jan 2021, XClinical, providing its core services in e-Clinical solutions has recently merged with France-based Carenity and Fortress Medical Systems. with this merger activity Together, the three businesses will form a new, innovative data science company, powered by cutting-edge technology. Besides, through this merger, the group will further expand its product portfolio to provide better e-clinical software solutions to the e-clinical solution market.



The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global e-clinical solution market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global E-Clinical Solution Market, By Deployment

5.1.1. Web-Based

5.1.2. Cloud-Based

5.1.3. Licensed Enterprise

5.2. Global E-Clinical Solution Market, By End-User

5.2.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.2.2. Medical Device Manufacturers

5.2.3. Hospitals

5.2.4. ContractResearch Organizations

5.2.5. Others (Academic Research Institutes)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Adroit Infosystems, Inc.

7.2. Advarra, Inc.

7.3. Anju Software, Inc.

7.4. Bioclinica

7.5. Clinipace Inc.

7.6. CRF Health Inc.

7.7. Datatrak International, Inc.

7.8. DZS Clinical Services

7.9. Dassault Systemes S.A. (Medidata Solutions, Inc)

7.10. e-Clinical Solutions, LLC

7.11. ERT Clinical

7.12. MaxisIT Inc.

7.13. Oracle Corp.

7.14. Parexel International Corp.

7.15. Saama Technologies, Inc.

7.16. Veeva Systems Inc.

7.17. XClinical GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cq5az