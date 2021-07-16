Global Medical Gloves Market to Reach $70 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896703/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.4% over the period 2020-2027. Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$42.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured)
- Ansell Healthcare Products, LLC
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Cypress Medical Products, LLC
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- Hartalega Holdings Bhd
- Kossan Rubber Industries BHD
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad
- Semperit AG Holding
- Shijiazhuang Hongray Group
- Supermax Corporation Berhad
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd
- Vulkan Medical AS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896703/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Outbreak Instigates Massive Spike in Disposable Gloves
Market
The World Cannot Fight the Corona Virus Without Appropriate
Weapons
EXHIBIT 1: The Humble Disposable Medical Gloves Are Now in the
Spotlight, Making this Market Among the Few to Grow Amidst the
Pandemic & the Looming Recession: Per Capita Glove
Consumption 2018 and 2020E
Medical Gloves: An Introduction
Latex Gloves
Latex Alternatives
Polymer Coatings: Technological Advancements
Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves
Market Segmentation of Medical Gloves
Medical Examination Gloves
Surgical Gloves
Powdered and Powder-Free Gloves
Medical Gloves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Disposable Medical Gloves Find Wider Acceptance
Surgical Gloves to Gain on Expense of Examination Gloves
Powder-Free Gloves Enjoy High Popularity
Hospitals & Clinics Remain Primary End-User of Disposable
Medical Gloves
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Evolve into Fastest Growing Markets
EXHIBIT 2: World Medical Gloves Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for
2020 & 2027
EXHIBIT 3: World Market for Medical Gloves - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (% Value): China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Malaysia: Dominant Producer of Disposable Gloves Worldwide
Malaysia to Ramp Up Production to Cater to Global Demand
Innovations Drive Growth
Select Innovations
Competitive Landscape
A Topical Review of OEM Gloves Market
EXHIBIT 4: Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in
Billion Pieces
Top Glove: The Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer
EXHIBIT 5: Top Glove Corporation?s Sales Volume by Geographic
Region (FY 2019)
EXHIBIT 6: Top Glove Corporation?s Glove Product Mix (FY 2014
to FY 2019): Breakdown of Sales Volume by Product Type
Capacity Expansion to Boost Nitrile Market Presence
Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment
Hartalega?s NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines
Enhanced Productivity and Expanded Target Markets - Strategies
for Better Future
Supermax: An Overview of Company?s Operations
Supermax?s Capacity Expansion Undertakings
Further Increase in Reliance on Nitrile Segment to Fuel Growth
for Kossan
Kossan?s Capacity Expansion Plans
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market
Rising Focus on Hygiene & Safety and Increasing Incident of
Pandemic to Impel Global Demand for Disposable Medical Gloves
Importance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories
Drives Demand for Medical Gloves
Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market
Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 8: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select
Countries (2019)
Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive
Growth in Market
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur
Demand
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for
Medical Gloves
The Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use
Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Spur Demand for Medical Gloves
Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves
Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural
Rubber Latex Gloves
Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand
Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks
Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge
Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer
Confidence
Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth
Opportunities
Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue
Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance
Product Variables for Commercial Success
Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns
Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front
Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with
Active Ingredient
Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years
Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection
Demand and Supply Dynamics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Examination Gloves
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Examination Gloves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Examination Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Gloves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Powder-Free by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Powder-Free by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder-Free by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Powdered by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Powdered by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Powdered by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor
EXHIBIT 11: Aging Population in the US (2017 & 2050): 60 Years
and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of
Population
EXHIBIT 12: US Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050
Growing Focus on Infection Prevention Spurs Usage
Opportunity Indicators
EXHIBIT 13: Number of Hospitals in the US by Type
EXHIBIT 14: Number of Laboratories in the US by Type
EXHIBIT 15: Hospital Infections, the Unsuspected Killer &
Neglected Healthcare Cost Driver: Cost of HAIs in the U.S (In
US$ Billion)
Continued Preference of Latex Gloves
Competition
Legal and Regulatory Environment
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination Gloves
and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Category - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Category -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Category - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Category -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Demographics Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 16: Japanese Elderly (60+ Years) Population: 2000-2025
EXHIBIT 17: Japanese Population by Age Group (2019)
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Category - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Category -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Category - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Category -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Changing Landscape of the European Surgical Gloves Market
Increase in Aging Populace: A Business Case for Disposable
Medical Gloves
EXHIBIT 18: 60+ Population (in %) by Select European Countries
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Medical Gloves by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Category - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Category -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Category - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Category -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
German Gloves Market is Powder-Free
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Category - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Medical Gloves by
Category - Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Category - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Category -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination Gloves
and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
Category - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Category -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Category - Powder-Free and Powdered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Category -
Powder-Free and Powdered Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Powder-Free
and Powdered for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
A Major Import Market
Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical Gloves
by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896703/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________