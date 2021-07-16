Global Medical Gloves Market to Reach $70 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896703/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.4% over the period 2020-2027. Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$42.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Outbreak Instigates Massive Spike in Disposable Gloves

Market

The World Cannot Fight the Corona Virus Without Appropriate

Weapons

EXHIBIT 1: The Humble Disposable Medical Gloves Are Now in the

Spotlight, Making this Market Among the Few to Grow Amidst the

Pandemic & the Looming Recession: Per Capita Glove

Consumption 2018 and 2020E

Medical Gloves: An Introduction

Latex Gloves

Latex Alternatives

Polymer Coatings: Technological Advancements

Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves

Market Segmentation of Medical Gloves

Medical Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Powdered and Powder-Free Gloves

Medical Gloves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Disposable Medical Gloves Find Wider Acceptance

Surgical Gloves to Gain on Expense of Examination Gloves

Powder-Free Gloves Enjoy High Popularity

Hospitals & Clinics Remain Primary End-User of Disposable

Medical Gloves

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Evolve into Fastest Growing Markets

EXHIBIT 2: World Medical Gloves Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for

2020 & 2027

EXHIBIT 3: World Market for Medical Gloves - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (% Value): China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Malaysia: Dominant Producer of Disposable Gloves Worldwide

Malaysia to Ramp Up Production to Cater to Global Demand

Innovations Drive Growth

Select Innovations

Competitive Landscape

A Topical Review of OEM Gloves Market

EXHIBIT 4: Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in

Billion Pieces

Top Glove: The Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer

EXHIBIT 5: Top Glove Corporation?s Sales Volume by Geographic

Region (FY 2019)

EXHIBIT 6: Top Glove Corporation?s Glove Product Mix (FY 2014

to FY 2019): Breakdown of Sales Volume by Product Type

Capacity Expansion to Boost Nitrile Market Presence

Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment

Hartalega?s NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines

Enhanced Productivity and Expanded Target Markets - Strategies

for Better Future

Supermax: An Overview of Company?s Operations

Supermax?s Capacity Expansion Undertakings

Further Increase in Reliance on Nitrile Segment to Fuel Growth

for Kossan

Kossan?s Capacity Expansion Plans

Recent Market Activity



An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market

Rising Focus on Hygiene & Safety and Increasing Incident of

Pandemic to Impel Global Demand for Disposable Medical Gloves

Importance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories

Drives Demand for Medical Gloves

Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 8: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select

Countries (2019)

Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive

Growth in Market

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur

Demand

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for

Medical Gloves

The Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use

Increasing Healthcare Awareness to Spur Demand for Medical Gloves

Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves

Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural

Rubber Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand

Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks

Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge

Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer

Confidence

Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth

Opportunities

Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue

Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance

Product Variables for Commercial Success

Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns

Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front

Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with

Active Ingredient

Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

Demand and Supply Dynamics



