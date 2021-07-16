Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report 2021-2026

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report gives a COVID-19 disease overview, epidemiology overview, current marketed vaccines, unmet needs, pipeline assessment, and market outlook.



The publisher forecasts three different potential scenarios for the future use of COVID-19 vaccines:

The first scenario assumes that annual vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine will be needed.

The second scenario assumes annual vaccination for the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older, while everyone below 65 years of age will need a vaccine only every two years.

In the third scenario, the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older will receive a COVID-19 vaccine every two years, while everyone below 65 years will need a vaccine only every five years.

Scope



This report includes:

Executive Summary

Disease Overview: History of the outbreak, Etiology and Pathophysiology

Epidemiology

Current Vaccination Options: Includes detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis

Unmet Need and Opportunities: Detailing the major unmet needs with significant KOL insights

Pipeline Assessment: Includes pipeline overview and detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis

R&D Strategies: Trends in Clinical Trial Design for COVID-19 Vaccines and Trends in Deal-Making

Market Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Disease Overview



3. Epidemiology



4. Current Vaccination Options



5. Unmet Needs and Opportunities



6. Pipeline Assessment



7. R&D Strategies



8. Market Outlook



9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Pfizer

BioNTech

Moderna

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Novavax

CureVac

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Arcturus

Medicago

Valneva

Inovio

