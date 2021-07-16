Global Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Eyewear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896572/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Prescription, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prescription segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$413.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)



3M Company

Arena Tactical (Arena Industries, LLC)

BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH

Blueye Tactical (Blueye Eyewear Pty Ltd.)

Bolle-Safety

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (Oakley, Inc.)

Gateway Safety Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Honeywell International

JSP Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

MCR Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated

Perriquest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC

Polison Corporation

Pyramex Safety Products LLC

Radians, Inc.

Wiley X, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896572/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Amidst Subdued Industrial Activity, Weakness Extends to Every

Industry except Healthcare

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 2: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Overview of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and

Protective Eyewear

Protective Eyewear

Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines - Key to Success

Good Prospects for PPE and Protective Eyewear Market with Focus

Shifting to Safety at Work Place

The US Maintain Commanding Position in Global Protective

Eyewear Market

Eyewear Marke



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Protective Eyewear

EXHIBIT 5: Unacceptably High Levels of Workplace Related

Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on High Performance PPE:

Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) in

the World by Region

Stringent Regulations Promote Adoption of PPE and Protective

Eyewear

Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Protective

Eyewear Despite COVID-19 Backlash

Anticipated Demand from Automotive Industry to Keep

Manufacturing Sector Buoyant in Long Term

EXHIBIT 6: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry,

One of the Largest Consumers of Eyewear

Residential & Commercial Construction Sector: Short-Term

Prospects Remain Sluggish Amid Ongoing Onslaught of Covid-19

Outbreak

EXHIBIT 7: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Housing Projects Scenario in the US

EXHIBIT 8: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

Low Vulnerability of Defense Industry to Provide Impetus to

Military End-Use Applications

EXHIBIT 9: Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$

Million (2011-2019)

Oil & Gas and Mining: Key End-Use Application Sectors

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Protective Eyewear

in the Healthcare Sector

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Eye Protection Gear-Improvement through Advanced Technology

Technology Innovations to Benefit Market Growth

Select Innovations



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Protective Eyewear

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Prescription

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Non-Prescription by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Prescription by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Prescription by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Prescription by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Prescription by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Direct Vented by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Direct Vented by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Direct Vented by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Indirect Vented

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Indirect Vented by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Indirect Vented by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Vented by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Non-Vented by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Vented by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Military by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

US Leads the North American Protective Eyewear Market

Construction Industry to Witness Growth

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Protective Eyewear

by Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by Product

Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Prescription and Prescription for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Protective Eyewear

by Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by Design -

Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Direct Vented,

Indirect Vented and Non-Vented for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Protective Eyewear

by Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction,

Military, Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military,

Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas,

Mining and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Prescription and Prescription for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and

Non-Vented - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Direct Vented,

Indirect Vented and Non-Vented for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,

Construction, Military, Oil & Gas, Mining and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military,

Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas,

Mining and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Prescription and Prescription for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and

Non-Vented - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Direct Vented,

Indirect Vented and Non-Vented for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,

Construction, Military, Oil & Gas, Mining and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military,

Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas,

Mining and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Snapshots

To Meet Protective Gear Demand Amid COVID-19 Crisis, China

Makes Aggressive Efforts

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Prescription and Prescription for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and

Non-Vented - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Direct Vented,

Indirect Vented and Non-Vented for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,

Construction, Military, Oil & Gas, Mining and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military,

Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas,

Mining and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Mushrooming Cases of COVID-19 in Europe Indicate Pressing Need

for PPE and Eyewear in Healthcare Sector

Acceptance of Personal Protective Equipment across Industry

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Prescription and Prescription for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and

Non-Vented - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Direct Vented,

Indirect Vented and Non-Vented for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,

Construction, Military, Oil & Gas, Mining and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military,

Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas,

Mining and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Prescription and Prescription for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and

Non-Vented - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Direct Vented,

Indirect Vented and Non-Vented for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,

Construction, Military, Oil & Gas, Mining and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military,

Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas,

Mining and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Prescription and Prescription for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and

Non-Vented - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Direct Vented,

Indirect Vented and Non-Vented for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,

Construction, Military, Oil & Gas, Mining and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military,

Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas,

Mining and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Prescription and Prescription for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and

Non-Vented - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Direct Vented,

Indirect Vented and Non-Vented for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,

Construction, Military, Oil & Gas, Mining and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military,

Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas,

Mining and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Snapshots

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Protective Eyewear

by Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by Product

Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Prescription and Prescription for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Protective Eyewear

by Design - Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by Design -

Direct Vented, Indirect Vented and Non-Vented Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Design - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Direct Vented,

Indirect Vented and Non-Vented for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Protective Eyewear

by Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction,

Military, Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military,

Oil & Gas, Mining and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Protective Eyewear by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas,

Mining and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Protective

Eyewear by Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Protective Eyewear by

Product Type - Non-Prescription and Prescription Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896572/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________