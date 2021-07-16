Global Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Eyewear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896572/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Prescription, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prescription segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$413.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Arena Tactical (Arena Industries, LLC)
- BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH
- Blueye Tactical (Blueye Eyewear Pty Ltd.)
- Bolle-Safety
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (Oakley, Inc.)
- Gateway Safety Inc.
- Gentex Corporation
- Honeywell International
- JSP Ltd.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- MCR Safety
- MSA Safety Incorporated
- Perriquest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC
- Polison Corporation
- Pyramex Safety Products LLC
- Radians, Inc.
- Wiley X, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Amidst Subdued Industrial Activity, Weakness Extends to Every
Industry except Healthcare
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Overview of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and
Protective Eyewear
Protective Eyewear
Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines - Key to Success
Good Prospects for PPE and Protective Eyewear Market with Focus
Shifting to Safety at Work Place
The US Maintain Commanding Position in Global Protective
Eyewear Market
Eyewear Marke
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Protective Eyewear
EXHIBIT 5: Unacceptably High Levels of Workplace Related
Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on High Performance PPE:
Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) in
the World by Region
Stringent Regulations Promote Adoption of PPE and Protective
Eyewear
Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Protective
Eyewear Despite COVID-19 Backlash
Anticipated Demand from Automotive Industry to Keep
Manufacturing Sector Buoyant in Long Term
EXHIBIT 6: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry,
One of the Largest Consumers of Eyewear
Residential & Commercial Construction Sector: Short-Term
Prospects Remain Sluggish Amid Ongoing Onslaught of Covid-19
Outbreak
EXHIBIT 7: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Housing Projects Scenario in the US
EXHIBIT 8: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
Low Vulnerability of Defense Industry to Provide Impetus to
Military End-Use Applications
EXHIBIT 9: Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$
Million (2011-2019)
Oil & Gas and Mining: Key End-Use Application Sectors
Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Protective Eyewear
in the Healthcare Sector
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Eye Protection Gear-Improvement through Advanced Technology
Technology Innovations to Benefit Market Growth
Select Innovations
