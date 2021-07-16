Global Biological Sample Handling Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Alliance Pharma, Abbott Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Sample Handling Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biological sample handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Biological sample handling is a process of collection, storage, and processing of biological samples for further study or use. Compound management and biological sample management play a significant role in the drug discovery process and DNA extraction. Moreover, the collection and storage of human biological samples support the R&D industry for disease identification and fuel the trend to provide personalized medication. The biological sample handling addresses various applications such as forensic investigation, the study of proteomics and genomics, and so on. The sample is stored in either cold storage or room temperature storage accordingly.

The growing concern of sample integrity and security is the major driving factor for the market. Moreover, the IT implementation in healthcare will support and make the handling of samples easy. Apart from these factors, some of the other factors such as the rising demand for the quality sample that can be used in a wide range of applications such as a clinical trial, research, and molecular epidemiology studies drives the market growth. The growing government initiatives to promote the life science industry and increasing drug R&D activities are also key factors responsible for the growth of the biological sample handling market.



However,, the increasing demand for a quality sample and the growing need for personalized, precision, and genomic medicine will be the opportunity for the biological sample handling market. In addition to this, the research and development activity and the increased spending for R&D in personalized treatment can be turn out to be a huge opportunity for the market.



Segmental Outlook



The global biological sample handling market is segmented based on storage type, application, and ownership. Based on storage type, the market is bifurcated into cold storage, and room temperature storage. Based on application, the market is divided into drug discovery, forensic investigation, DNA extraction, proteomics, and genomics studies, among others. Among application, the drug discovery segment held a major market share in biological sample handling. Drug discovery plays an important role in the new drug development to curb the rising burden of a wide range of diseases. The rising developments in drug technologies and R&D investments owing to the rising disease are the key factors towards the high share of this market. On the basis of ownership, biological sample handling market is classified into commercial, and academics/research.



Global Biological Sample Handling Market Growth by Application Type, 2020 (%)



Drug discovery application segment contributes significantly in the global biological sample handling market

Among application, the drug discovery segment held a major market share in the global biological sample handling market. Biological sample handling is one of the major components which is widely employed in drug discovery as well as in R&D program. Drug discovery is the process of identifying new drugs and new medications to find the solutions for a wide range of therapeutic diseases that required an effective solution to get rid of them. It involves a broad range of scientific disciplines, including biology, chemistry, and pharmacology. The drug discovery involves the screening hits, medicinal chemistry, and optimization of hits to reduce potential drug side effects (increasing affinity and selectivity). The latest developments in technologies for new drug developments and effective sample handlings services for the proper storage of these drugs for future use drive the growth of the biological sample handling market. The high adoption of biological sample handling techniques and solutions owing to the discovery and developments is the key factor contributing to the high share of this market segment.



Regional Outlooks



Based on geography, the biological sample handling market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held a major market share in the global biological sample handling market. The factors contributing to the growth of the biological sample handling market in the region include R&D investment in the biopharmaceutical sector and high healthcare expenditure. In North America, the US held the largest share due to the presence of a large number of key market players that are investing high in new drug discovery, and technological developments. The biological sample handling market in Canada is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing number of biobanks. Canada is one of the countries with significant innovation in the field of biotechnology. Apart from this, the government supports, and initiatives for R&D for new drugs contribute towards the growth of the biological sample handling market in the North America.



Market Players Outlook



The key players of the biological sample handling market include Alliance Pharma PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., ProteoGenex Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. To sustain significant position in the market, these players adopt different marketing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, R&D, product launches, and geographical expansion so on. For instance, in April 2020, Abbott Laboratories, an American multinational medical device, and healthcare company, and a global healthcare leader had launched a lab-based serology blood test SARS-CoV-2 IgG for the detection of the antibody. The new antibody test is used on ARCHITECT i1000SR and i2000SR laboratory instruments. These instruments can run up to 100-200 tests per hour. Thus, by this test discovery, the company has expanded its antibody test portfolio to provide better medical solutions to the healthcare sector.



