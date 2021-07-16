Global N95 Masks Market to Reach US$12.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global N95 Masks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896570/?utm_source=GNW

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The N95 Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 19.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Massive Demand for N95 Masks

Escalating Spread of COVID-19 Results Acute Global Shortage of

N95 Masks

Regional Trends

N95 Masks Production in China Per Day (Jan Vs April 2020 in 000

Units)

Companies Ramp Up Production to Meet N95 Demand

N95 Masks: An Introduction

Current and Future Growth Prospects

Hospital Segment Dominates N95 Masks Market

Regional Market Analysis

Competition

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Cases of Respiratory Infections & Rising Pollution

Fuel Demand

EXHIBIT 1: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air

Pollution

Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to

Innovative Designs

Select Recent Product Innovations

Industry Focuses on Extended Use of N95 Masks Amid Shortage

3D Printed Mask Shields Extend Life of N95 Mask

Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections

Boost Demand

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive

Healthy Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023



