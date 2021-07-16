Global Disposable Masks Market to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Masks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896569/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surgical Masks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Respirator Masks segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Disposable Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Dust Masks Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
In the global Dust Masks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$411.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$617.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Besco Medical Limited
- Gerson Co
- Halyard Healthcare
- Honeywell International Inc
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Kowa Company. Ltd
- Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd
- Medicom Group
- Moldex-Metric
- SAS Safety Corporation
- Te Yin Company
- Uvex Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896569/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era
Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q 2020 (In %)
Recommendations by Health Organizations Play an Important Role
Shortage of Masks Poses a Risk to Frontline Health Responders
Industry Faces the Daunting Task to Bridge the Widening Demand
Supply Gap
Countries Grapple to Meet Exponential Demand for Face Masks
EXHIBIT 1: Top Exporters of Personal Protective Equipment
Players Adopt Various Strategies to Address the Demand Surge
Manufacturers from Other Industries Join the Race to Bridge
Supply Demand Gap
Recent Market Activity
Face Masks: An Introduction
Factors Influencing Use of Face Masks
Types of Disposable Face Masks
Surgical Masks
Respirator Masks
Dust Masks
Outlook
Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth
US: The Leading Market for Masks
Asia-Pacific Emerges as an Important Market for Disposable Face
Masks
Market Restraints
Competitive Insights
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand to be High for Skin Friendly Masks
Short Supply of Disposable Masks Drives Demand for Reusable Masks
Online Sales to Garner Significant Growth
Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger the Demand for Face Masks
EXHIBIT 2: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018
EXHIBIT 3: Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked
to Air Pollution
EXHIBIT 4: Ranking of Global Number of Deaths by Risk Factor: 2017
Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory
Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections
Boost Demand
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory
Protection at Industrial Facilities
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
EXHIBIT 6: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Disinfection and Sterilization of Face Masks Play an Important
Role
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Masks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Surgical Masks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Masks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Respirator Masks
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Respirator Masks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Respirator Masks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dust Masks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Dust Masks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dust Masks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospital by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Personal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Panic Purchase of Masks Creates Shortage for Healthcare Workers
EXHIBIT 7: US Annual February Imports of Face Masks from China:
Feb 2010 - Feb 2020
EXHIBIT 8: US Annual February Exports of Face Masks to China:
Feb 2010 - Feb 2020
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Disposable Masks by Product
Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Disposable Masks by End-Use -
Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust
Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust
Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Disposable Masks by Product
Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Disposable Masks by End-Use -
Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
China Makes Aggressive Efforts to Meet Face Mask and Protective
Health Gear Demand Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust
Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Disposable Masks by Product
Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Disposable Masks by End-Use -
Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust
Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust
Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Disposable
Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and
Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Disposable
Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Disposable
Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust
Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Disposable Masks by Product
Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Disposable Masks by Product
Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Disposable Masks by End-Use -
Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Market Overview
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust
Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Masks
by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Disposable
Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and
Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Disposable
Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Disposable
Masks by End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Hospital, Industrial and Personal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Masks by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Industrial and Personal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable Masks by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator
Masks and Dust Masks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Disposable Masks
by Product Type - Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust
Masks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disposable
Masks by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Surgical Masks, Respirator Masks and Dust Masks for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable Masks by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Disposable Masks
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Disposable
Masks by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896569/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________