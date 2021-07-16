Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Report 2021 with Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible plastic packaging market is expected to grow from $143.79 billion in 2020 to $151.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.



This report focuses on flexible plastic packaging market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the flexible plastic packaging market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The growth is due to the increasing e-commerce industry in emerging economies and the increasing demand from food and beverage industry. The market is expected to reach $182.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6%.



Major players in the flexible plastic packaging market are Constantia Flexibles, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, ProAmpac, Coveris, Bemis Company Inc, Bischof + Klein Se & Co Kg, Aluflexpack Ag, Cosmo Films Limited, C-P Flexible Packaging, Novolex - Carlyle Group, Swiss Pac, and Ultimate Packaging.



The flexible plastic packaging market consists of sales of flexible packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture flexible plastic packaging. Flexible packaging is economical and convenient way to package, preserve, and distribute food items, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care items, consumer storage and other consumables.

Flexible plastic packaging involves various types of plastic material used for packaging different products such as snacks, beverages, vegetables, and others. Plastic materials used in flexible plastic packaging include polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polyvinyl chloride among others.



Roll stock consists of laminated film in one long, continuous sheet with a sturdy central cardboard having a highly usable structure. Gusseted bags have extra semi-oval shaped indents on both sides of the pouch forming a square or rectangle base, which increases the space of the bag allowing it to accommodate more items.

Wicketed bags are stacked plastic bags which are arranged on a wire wicket and held together with rubber washer or a chipboard header. Wraps are tightly fitted flexible plastic used to cover a number of items. The technologies used in flexible plastic packaging includes flexography, rotogravure, digital printing and others. The flexible plastic packaging is used to pack a variety of items such as food, beverage, pharms & health care, personal care & cosmetics.



Rise in environmental concerns limited the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market during the historic period. Non-recyclable plastic bags have become a leading source of pollution globally. There are concerns about plastic in waste and in marine litter. Heaps of plastic litters have been found on several beaches across the world, clogs city sewers and fuels a massive flow of plastic waste, killing wildlife including sea animals. In response, many countries have instituted stringent rules to control the use of plastic bags. China, for example, has issued complete bans on plastic bags. These concerns proved to be a challenge to the flexible plastic packaging industry.



The increasing consumption of processed and packaged food is drove the growth of the flexible plastic packaging market in the historic period. Packaged foods are food products that have been frozen, canned, cooked, packaged, or changed in nutritional composition and are preserved or fortified in different ways. Food brands are adopting flexible plastic packaging it consists of different types of packages that are easily molded. Therefore, high consumption of processed and packaged food propelled the demand for flexible plastic packaging during the period.



The launch of innovative packaging to attract more customers and expand the customer base of the company is a key trend in flexible plastic packaging. The companies operating in the flexible packaging market are focusing on manufacturing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for end-users.

For example, in February 2021, FreeForm Packaging AB, a Sweden-based packaging company launched one-sided stretchable paper laminate which is based on 85% paper. Stretchable paper laminate has two layers of fiber form, a thin layer of polyethylene is present on one of the layers which protects packaging and content.



The countries covered in the flexible plastic packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



