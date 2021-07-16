Global Sports Gloves Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Boxing Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$641.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Baseball Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $432.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Sports Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$188.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Hockey Gloves Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
In the global Hockey Gloves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$228.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$175 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- Adidas America Inc
- All-Star Sporting Goods
- AML Group Ltd
- Everlast Worldwide Inc
- Gloves n Gloves
- Grays of Cambridge
- Hirzl AG
- Kathmandu Outdoor
- Mizuno Corporation
- Nike Inc
- Rawlings
- SELECT SPORT A/S
- TH-SPORT (H.K.) Ltd
- Under Armour Inc
- Wilson Sporting Goods
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Gloves: An Important Protective Gear for Athletes & Hobbyist
Sportsmen
COVID-19 Disrupts Business-as-Usual Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 1: Live Event Cancellations, Cutbacks on Tourism
Related Sports Spend, Declines in Fan Spending on Pro Sports,
Plummeting Sports TV Losses Shave Off US$69.9 Billion in
Sports Revenues: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 2: The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the U.S. Sports
Industry Takes it on the Chin: Sports Revenue Loss in the
United States (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2020 by Segment
Cancellation of Live Sporting Events Hurts Market Prospects
Closure of Gyms Impacts Demand for Fitness/Gym Gloves
COVID-19 Outbreak Freezes the Tourism Industry. Vacation Sports
Comes to an Abrupt Halt Adding to Market Woes
EXHIBIT 3: Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts
Tourism Related Retail Trade: Global Number of International
Tourist Arrivals at Airports Worldwide (In Million) for the
Years 2019 & 2020
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pandemic Induced Rise of ?At Home Fitness? Sees a Partially
Offsetting Rise in Online Sales of Fitness Gloves
EXHIBIT 4: COVID-19 Catalyzes Retail Digitalization & Brings
Online Sales of Gloves Into the Spotlight: % of Internet Users
Who Have Migrated to Online e-Commerce Platforms During the
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Pandemi
EXHIBIT 5: Continued Rise in Wildlife Trade & Increased
Frequency of Future Pandemics Trigger Long-Term Focus on
Health, Fitness & Immunity Building: Number of Wild Animal
Species Traded Annually Worldwide
Increase in Gym Enrollments Post COVID-19 Will Bring Back
Opportunities Currently in Hiatus
EXHIBIT 6: Increase in Gym Memberships in Post COVID-19 Period
to Benefit Sales of Gym Gloves: Number of Enrollments in
Health & Fitness Clubs (In 000s) for the Years 2021 & 2033
Athleisure Gloves to Witness a Comeback in Popularity in the
Post COVID-19 Period
Manufacturers Focus on Design & Fabric Innovations to Combat
the Impact of COVID-19
Increased Adoption of Cycling as a Healthy Hobby to Push Up
Sales of Cycling Gloves in the Post COVID-19 Period
Covid-19 Pandemic Leads to Recreational Cycling Boom & Will
Lead the Spike in Demand for Cycling Gloves
EXHIBIT 7: More Cyclists Means More Sales of Cycling Gloves:
Bicycle Travel Per Inhabitant Per Year (In Km) by Country for
the Year 2021
Sports Tourism to Emerge Into a Big Opportunity Post COVID-19
Major Sports Tourism Destinations Will be Top Markets for
Sports Glove Sales
EXHIBIT 8: Expansion of Sports Tourism in the Post COVD-19
Period to Spur Sales of Sports Tourism Goods & Services
Including Gloves: Global Market for Sports Tourism (In US$
Trillion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
