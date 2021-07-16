Global Sports Gloves Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Boxing Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$641.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Baseball Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $432.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Sports Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$188.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Hockey Gloves Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Hockey Gloves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$228.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$175 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)



Adidas America Inc

All-Star Sporting Goods

AML Group Ltd

Everlast Worldwide Inc

Gloves n Gloves

Grays of Cambridge

Hirzl AG

Kathmandu Outdoor

Mizuno Corporation

Nike Inc

Rawlings

SELECT SPORT A/S

TH-SPORT (H.K.) Ltd

Under Armour Inc

Wilson Sporting Goods







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Gloves: An Important Protective Gear for Athletes & Hobbyist

Sportsmen

COVID-19 Disrupts Business-as-Usual Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 1: Live Event Cancellations, Cutbacks on Tourism

Related Sports Spend, Declines in Fan Spending on Pro Sports,

Plummeting Sports TV Losses Shave Off US$69.9 Billion in

Sports Revenues: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 2: The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the U.S. Sports

Industry Takes it on the Chin: Sports Revenue Loss in the

United States (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2020 by Segment

Cancellation of Live Sporting Events Hurts Market Prospects

Closure of Gyms Impacts Demand for Fitness/Gym Gloves

COVID-19 Outbreak Freezes the Tourism Industry. Vacation Sports

Comes to an Abrupt Halt Adding to Market Woes

EXHIBIT 3: Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts

Tourism Related Retail Trade: Global Number of International

Tourist Arrivals at Airports Worldwide (In Million) for the

Years 2019 & 2020

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Induced Rise of ?At Home Fitness? Sees a Partially

Offsetting Rise in Online Sales of Fitness Gloves

EXHIBIT 4: COVID-19 Catalyzes Retail Digitalization & Brings

Online Sales of Gloves Into the Spotlight: % of Internet Users

Who Have Migrated to Online e-Commerce Platforms During the

COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemi

EXHIBIT 5: Continued Rise in Wildlife Trade & Increased

Frequency of Future Pandemics Trigger Long-Term Focus on

Health, Fitness & Immunity Building: Number of Wild Animal

Species Traded Annually Worldwide

Increase in Gym Enrollments Post COVID-19 Will Bring Back

Opportunities Currently in Hiatus

EXHIBIT 6: Increase in Gym Memberships in Post COVID-19 Period

to Benefit Sales of Gym Gloves: Number of Enrollments in

Health & Fitness Clubs (In 000s) for the Years 2021 & 2033

Athleisure Gloves to Witness a Comeback in Popularity in the

Post COVID-19 Period

Manufacturers Focus on Design & Fabric Innovations to Combat

the Impact of COVID-19

Increased Adoption of Cycling as a Healthy Hobby to Push Up

Sales of Cycling Gloves in the Post COVID-19 Period

Covid-19 Pandemic Leads to Recreational Cycling Boom & Will

Lead the Spike in Demand for Cycling Gloves

EXHIBIT 7: More Cyclists Means More Sales of Cycling Gloves:

Bicycle Travel Per Inhabitant Per Year (In Km) by Country for

the Year 2021

Sports Tourism to Emerge Into a Big Opportunity Post COVID-19

Major Sports Tourism Destinations Will be Top Markets for

Sports Glove Sales

EXHIBIT 8: Expansion of Sports Tourism in the Post COVD-19

Period to Spur Sales of Sports Tourism Goods & Services

Including Gloves: Global Market for Sports Tourism (In US$

Trillion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Boxing Gloves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Boxing Gloves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Boxing Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Baseball Gloves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Baseball Gloves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Baseball Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hockey Gloves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hockey Gloves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hockey Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cricket Gloves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cricket Gloves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cricket Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing Gloves,

Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves

by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing Gloves, Baseball

Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey

Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Geographic Region - Australia, India and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Geographic Region - Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey

Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey

Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves,

Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Sports Gloves by Product -

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Boxing

Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India Historic Review for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Sports Gloves by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves,

Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports

Gloves by Product - Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey

Gloves, Cricket Gloves and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Gloves by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Boxing Gloves, Baseball Gloves, Hockey Gloves, Cricket Gloves

and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports

Gloves by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Gloves by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA



