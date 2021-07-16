Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry M&A Implications and Outlook Report 2021: Objectives, M&A Activity 2018-2020, Target Characteristics, Acquirer Characteristics, Geography, Top Acquirers

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry - Implications and Outlook - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the third edition of our analysis of mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry.

Scope

This report is required reading for:

  • CMOs: market trends, strategic planning, competitive intelligence, performance benchmarking
  • Bio/Pharma: supplier performance benchmarking, market trends, competitive intelligence
  • Private equity and Stock analysts: target identification and analysis, portfolio company performance benchmarking

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Players
  • Trends

Industry Analysis

  • Objectives and Methodology
  • Overview of M&A Activity 2018-2020
  • Target Characteristics
  • Acquirer Characteristics
  • Geography
  • Top Acquirers

Segment Close-Ups of M&A Activity, 2018-2020

  • API-Biologic
  • API-Small Molecule
  • Commercial Dose Manufacturing
  • Analytical Services
  • Packaging
  • Deal Advisors
  • Top Financial Advisors
  • Top Legal Advisors

Valuations

  • Facility Acquisitions
  • What It Means
  • The Outlook for M&A
  • API-Biologic Targets
  • Past Predictions
  • Value Chain
  • Companies

Appendix

