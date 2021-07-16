Global Cadaver Bags Market to Reach $979.6 Million by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cadaver Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896564/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PVC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$441.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyethylene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $235.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Cadaver Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$235.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Nylon Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Nylon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$72.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$113.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured)



CEABIS

EIHF Isofroid

Mopec

Mortech Manufacturing

Peerless Plastics Mortuary

Roftek Ltd T/A Flexmort

Span Surgical Co.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896564/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rise in COVID-19 Cases Drives the Demand for Cadaver Bags

How Covid-19 Pandemic has Shattered the Global Economy

EXHIBIT 1: Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total

Cases and Cases Per Million Population

Rising COVID-19 Death Toll Results in Spike in Cadaver Bags Demand

Total Number of Deaths due to COVID-19 from June 25 to July 12,

2020

COVID-19 Risk of Fatality by Comorbidity

Pandemic Response Plans Spur the Market for Cadaver Bags

Conceptual Designed Body Bags to Prevent Infections

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

SELECT WORLD BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Geriatric Population - A Key Demand Driver for

Cadaver Bags

EXHIBIT 9: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

COVID-19 Deaths by Age Group: As Reported from New York City

Health (as of May 13th 2020)

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in

Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in

Various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD)

EXHIBIT 4: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group (2016):

Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

EXHIBIT 5: Mortality Rates of COPD (’000s) by Select Geographic

Region

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Results in

Increasing Number of Deaths

List of Infectious Disease and Respective Guidelines while

Handling Cadavers in England and Wales

Growing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels

Market Growth

Increase in Natural Disasters and the Associated Deaths Drives

the Demand for Cadaver Bags

EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Losses (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2018, and 2022

Global Number of Losses due to Extreme Weather Events for the

Years 2000, 2010, 2018, and 2022

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance

Demand for Cadaver Bags

EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Rising Deaths due to Cancer Spurs the Demand for Cadaver Bags

Total Number of Cancer Deaths by Type: 2018

Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018

EXHIBIT 8: Age-Standardized Incidence and Mortality Rates of

All Cancers (per 100000 Population) by Region: 2018

Emergence of Purpose-Made Non-Porous Body Bags to Contain,

Store and Transport Corpses

Redesigned Cadaver Bags Improve Identification of Victims in

War and Natural Disaster

Cadaver Bags with Effective Designs

Cling Film Plastic Wrap Emerge as Alternative to Cadaver Bags

in Large-Scale Disasters



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for PVC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyethylene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyethylene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Nylon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyester by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Material

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Mortuary by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Mortuary by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mortuary by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Mounting COVID-19 Death Toll Leaves US Funeral Homes Struggle

for Cadaver Bags

Total Number of Deaths in the US due to COVID-19

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material Type -

PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Canada Specifies Interim Guidance to Handle Dead Body during

COVID-19 Pandemic

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

European Most Impacted Countries’ Reported Deaths due to COVID

-19 as on 13th July 2020

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Supply Shortage of Body Bags in the UK amidst Growing Pandemic

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material Type -

PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Mortuary

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver

Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver

Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver

Bags by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care

Services to Drive Market Demand

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care Services

Growing Healthcare Awareness & Healthcare Spending

Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver

Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver

Bags by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags

by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags

by End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

India Releases Guidelines for Dead Body Management of COVID-19

Victims

Total COVID-19 Deaths in India as on July 13, 2020

Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by Material

Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and Other Material Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: India Historic Review for Cadaver Bags by End-Use -

Hospitals, Mortuary and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Cadaver Bags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Mortuary and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Cadaver

Bags by Material Type - PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester and

Other Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896564/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________