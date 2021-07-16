Global Vascular Closure Devices Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vascular Closure Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896474/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passive Approximators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$783.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Active Approximators segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $302.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Vascular Closure Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$302.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$119.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



External Hemostatic Devices Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global External Hemostatic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$91.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$125.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)



Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Vascular Dynamics

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cardival Medical, Inc.

Endocor GmbH

Medtronic PLC

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Morris Innovative Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

Transluminal Technologies LLC

Tricol Medical Inc.

Vivasure Medical Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Vascular Closure Devices - A Prelude

Benefits

Active Approximators

Passive Approximators

External Hemostatic Devices

Vascular Closure Devices to Witness Steady Growth Post COVID-19

Interventional Cardiology to Dominate the Market

Passive Approximators Lead the Market

Femoral Access Type Leads the Market

United States Holds a Dominant Share, Asia-Pacific to Witness

Rapid Growth

Competition

Growth Restraints



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Device Companies Focus on Developing Advanced

Biomechanical VCDs

Increasing Demand for Large-bore Vascular Closure Devices

Select Large Bore Closure Devices

Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 2: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

(2010-2030)

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts

Market Prospects

Aging Population Drives Demand for Vascular Closure Devices

EXHIBIT 3: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2019

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2016 & 2018

Recent Approvals and Launches

Essential Medical Inc Receives FDA Clearance for its Large-Bore

Vascular Closure Device

Vascade MVP Vascular Closure System Obtains Approval from FDA

Large Bore PerQseal Closure Device Introduced in Europe

Cordis Introduces Mynx Control Vascular Closure Device

FDA Approves Teleflex?s Vascular Closure Device

Vasorum Set to Commercialize a New Vascular Closure Device

across the US



