ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a $400,000 investment in DeFi Yield Technologies Inc. (“DeFi Yield Technologies”), a company that has a proprietary automated yield engine that has made investing in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) simple and leverages different DeFi protocols and strategies to increase diversification, maximize yield, while minimizing exposure to risk.



The Company has acquired 563,380 shares in DeFi Yield Technologies at a price of $0.71 per share. Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD, has also agreed to become an advisor to DeFi Yield Technologies.

“We are excited to have ThreeD Capital as an investor and Sheldon Inwentash joining as an advisor. ThreeD and Sheldon Inwentash have a long track of investing in early stage companies and will help us scale the technology aiming to bring over 1 billion USD onto the platform in the near future.” said Philipp Kallerhoff, CEO of DeFi Yield Technologies.

“Investing in decentralized finance can be complicated and it is easy to lose money if you do not know what you are doing. This makes it extremely difficult for DeFi to make it into the mainstream. DeFi Yield Technologies is reinventing financial services by building financial applications that allow anyone to invest and earn a return without having to understand all the different protocols and strategies.” said Sheldon Inwentash.

About DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.

DeFi Yield Technologies Inc. is focussed on making investing in DeFi simple for all investors. DeFi Yield Technologies is constantly reviewing new and existing opportunities to add to the optimization engine and new strategies to build into vaults. DeFi Yield Technologies plans to build an easy-to-use suite of automated, diversified, and optimized yield generating products in DeFi and more. For more information visit www.defiyield.tech

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

