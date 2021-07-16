Entourage Health Announces Debut of New Ticker “ENTG” on TSX Venture

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that as part of its corporate name change and rebrand from “WeedMD Inc.” to “Entourage Health Corp.”, the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) will continue to be publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the new ticker symbol “ENTG”, with a new CUSIP number of 293861100 and ISIN number of CA2938611001. These changes are effective today at market open.

In connection with the name change, the Company also confirmed its convertible debentures maturing September 25, 2022 (the “Debentures”), Common Share purchase warrants expiring September 25, 2022 (the “2022 Warrants”), and Common Share purchase warrants expiring March 12, 2023 (the “2023 Warrants”), and their respective ticker symbols “ENTG.DB”, “ENTG.WT”, and “ENTG.WT.A”, will also commence trading today on the TSXV.

The new CUSIP for the Debentures is 293861AA8 and the ISIN number is CA293861AA82. The new CUSIP for the 2022 Warrants is 293861126 and the ISIN number is CA2938611266. The new CUSIP for the 2023 Warrants is 293861118 and the ISIN number is CA2938611183. No action is required by existing securityholders of the Company with respect to the name change. Outstanding Common Shares, Debentures and Warrants certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Following confirmation of the name change, the Company also announced its newly launched Entourage Health website is now active and can be accessed here. The website and branding captures the Company’s evolution into a producer of award-winning cannabis brands and products - crafted with pride by people who care.

To access our corporate video, visit us here and to access our latest investor presentation and corporate deck here.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In July 2021, Entourage signed a definitive agreement to acquire craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropogaton and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Upon the acquisition’s expected closing in late August 2021, craft brand Royal City Cannabis will be added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis are sold. Entourage is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

For more information, please visit us at www.entouragehealthcorp.com

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis & Starseed

Instagram: Entourage, Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis & Starseed

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:

Valter Pinto

Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

1-212-896-1254

weedmd@kcsa.com

For Media Enquiries:

Marianella delaBarrera

SVP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-897-6644

marianella@weedmd.com

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE



