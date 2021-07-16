Global Stair Lifts Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

Abstract: Global Stair Lifts Market to Reach $1. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stair Lifts estimated at US$934.

6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Straight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$821.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Curved segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $204.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Stair Lifts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)

  • Acorn Stairlifts Inc.
  • AmeriGlide
  • Ascent Mobility
  • Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc.
  • EHLS, a Lifeway Mobility Company
  • Gruppo Millepiani S.p.a
  • Handicare Group AB
  • Harmar Mobility LLC
  • HIRO LIFT (Hillenkötter + Ronsieck)
  • Kumalift Co., Ltd.
  • Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH
  • Otolift Stairlifts Ltd.
  • Platinum Stair Lifts Ltd.
  • Prism U.K. Medical Limited
  • Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co., Ltd.
  • Savaria Corp.
  • Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd
  • Symax Lift Co, Ltd.
  • Taamal Mizra Electra
  • ThyssenKrupp AG




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Stair Lifts
Global Stair Lifts Market: Prospects & Outlook
Residential Spaces Lead the Global Stair Lifts Market
Developed Regions Lead Global Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Key Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Awareness about Advantages of Stairlifts in Enabling
Better Mobility Drives Market
Aging Population Prone to Age-Related Conditions & Mobility
Issues Fosters Need for Stair Lifts
EXHIBIT 2: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 3: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 4: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in
Select Countries for 2020E
Rise in Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Physical
Disabilities Propels Market Growth
Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions
Affecting Mobility in the Elderly
Osteoporosis: Factsheet
EXHIBIT 5: Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People
with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for
2012 and 2022P
EXHIBIT 6: % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Stair Lifts Come to the Aid of Elderly with Disabilities &
Restricted Mobility due to Lifestyle Diseases
EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 8: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030
and 2045
Obesity Impacts Mobility, Driving Need for Stair Lifts
Obesity Statistics in Brief
EXHIBIT 9: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the
Stair Lifts Market
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age
Group
Rise in Healthcare Spending Levels and Investments into
Healthcare Infrastructure Bodes Well for Stair Lifts Market
EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
EXHIBIT 12: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for
2019
Trend towards Smart Homes to Favor Stair Lifts Market
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care
Facilities & Residences Propels Market
Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market
Technology and Design Innovations Vital to Sustained Market Growth
Major Challenges Confronting the Stair Lifts Market

