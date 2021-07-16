Global $11.8 Billion Antimicrobial Fabric Markets to 2026: Focus on Healthcare, Apparel, Home Textiles, & Other Applications

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Fabric: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for antimicrobial fabric should grow from $10.1 billion in 2021 to $11.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

Metal and metal salts agents are in high demand in all applications due to their low toxicity and better efficacy. The demand for silver and its nanoparticles is growing exponentially in the apparel and home textile segment. The synthetics will dominate the market by the agent during the forecast period.

Report Scope

This report provides definitive estimates and forecasts of the global market, as well as a detailed analysis of the markets in specific regions and countries, antimicrobial agents, fabrics, applications and on-going trends.

In this report, the antimicrobial fabric market is segmented by fabric, antimicrobial agent and application. Cotton, polyester and polyamide are the major contributors to the antimicrobial fabric market. The applications focused on are automotive, healthcare, apparel, industrial, home and others.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Amid the Covid pandemic, textile and apparel products are now considered as a shield and a weapon to fight against contagious diseases. In the post-pandemic era, although many things will return to normal, the increased health caution will keep the demand for antimicrobial fabrics strong.

This study will help consumers, textile manufacturers, raw material suppliers and other stakeholders to keep track of the technology and the demand for it in the years ahead.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

Market share analysis of antimicrobial fabric based on region, country, antimicrobial agent, fabric, and application and detailed description of synthetic and natural sources of antimicrobial agents

Highlights of the chemical and physical approaches for antimicrobial fabric production and coverage of tests and regulations for antimicrobial textiles

Discussion on environmental impact of antimicrobial agents and latest trends in the apparel industry

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Apex Mills, Birla Cellulose, Herculite Inc., Milliken & Co., and Smith & Nephew

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background, Regulations and Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Chemical and Physical Approaches for Antimicrobial Fabric Production

Tests and Regulations for Antimicrobial Textiles

Regulations for Antimicrobial Textiles

Regulations in Europe

Regulations in the U.S. and Canada

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Antimicrobial Agent

Synthetic Antimicrobial Agents

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Triclosan

Metals, Metal Oxides and Metal Salts

Others

Natural Antimicrobial Agents

Chitosan

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Healthcare

Apparel

Home Textiles

Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada and Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Bangladesh and Vietnam

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 and Market Trends

Analysis of Impact of COVID-19

Industry Outlook

Healthcare Industry Outlook

Raw Material, Supply Chain Disruption across Industries

A Way Forward

The Domestic Market

International Opportunities

Downstream Value Chain

Trends in the Apparel Industry

Growing Demand for Athleisure Wear

Environmental Impact of Antimicrobial Agents

Increase in Online Purchases

Chapter 8 Antimicrobial Fabric Product Mapping

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Apex Mills

Bidhata Fabrics

Birla Cellulose

F Group Nano Llc

Herculite Inc.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Lifethreads Llc

Milliken & Co.

M.I.T.I (Manifattura Italiana Tessuti Indemagliabili) Spa

Purthread Technologies Inc.

Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Simplifi Fabric

Sinterama

Smith & Nephew

Surgicotfab Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd.Swicofil Ag

Thai Acrylic Fiber Co., Ltd.

Trevira Gmbh

Unitika Ltd.

Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc.

