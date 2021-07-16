Global Protein Alternatives Market to Reach US$4.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Alternatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896308/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Plant Protein, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Insect Protein segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.3% share of the global Protein Alternatives market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Protein Alternatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$351.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$351.4 Million by the year 2027.
Mycoprotein Segment Corners a 21.8% Share in 2020
In the global Mycoprotein segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$510.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$787.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$336.1 Million by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Proteins
Protein Alternatives Benefit from the Focus Shed on Food,
Nutrition & Immunity Amid the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: U.S Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health
Foods March-June 2020 (In %)
Studies Liking Faster COVID-19 Recoveries With Higher Protein
Intake Provide Added Boost to Growth
With COVID-19 Bringing Environment Into Focus, Sustainability
of Protein Alternatives Comes Into the Spotlight
EXHIBIT 2: Animal Agriculture, a Big But Lesser Known Problem
for the Environment: Animal Agriculture Contribution to
Environmental Pollution (In %)
COVID-19 Induced Fears of Animal Borne Diseases, Accelerates
the Shift to Protein Alternatives
Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Protein Alternatives Options
Meatless Culture Drives the Market for Protein Alternatives
Disruptions in Traditional Meat Supply Chain Shifts Spotlight
to Protein Alternatives
Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods
Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Alternatives
Other Protein Alternatives Witness Steady Growth
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Countries to Drive
Market Growth
Market Challenges
Market Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins
Soy Represents an Important Plant-based Protein Alternative
Types of Soy Protein Ingredients
Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based
Protein Ingredients
Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All
Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant
Proteins
Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of
Plant Proteins
EXHIBIT 3: Better Efficiency of Plant Protein Sources Compared
to Animal Protein Sources: Comparing Water Consumption in
Production (in Gallons per Ton) by Protein Source
EXHIBIT 4: Energy Efficiency in Production of Various Protein
Sources (in kcal)
Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market
EXHIBIT 5: Protein Content in Various Plant-Based Food Types
Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein
EXHIBIT 6: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Pea
Proteins Market : 2019
Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids
Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Market Share of Leading Players in the Wheat
Proteins Market: 2019
Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein
Ingredients
EXHIBIT 8: Average Amount of Protein Present in Different Types
of Rice
Algae Proteins: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources
Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market Spurred by Shift in Consumer
Behavior & Consumption Patterns
Exciting Plant-based Protein Alternatives
Innovative Processing Techniques Drive Market Expansion
Ingredient Providers Offer Vegan Flavors to Add Authentic
Flavors to Meat Substitutes
Innovations to Set Pace for Alternative Proteins Market
Start-Ups Set to Deep-Dive into Alternative Proteins Market
Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve
Nutritional Content
Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
Table 8: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by
Geographic Region: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2018
Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future
Food Demand
MACRO DRIVERS
Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein
Alternatives
EXHIBIT 9: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important
Opportunity Indicator
EXHIBIT 10: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient?s
Satiety Features
EXHIBIT 12: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In
US$) due to Obesity
EXHIBIT 13: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 14: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region
Bee Conservation: Towards Eco-friendliness and Sustainability
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
