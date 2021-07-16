Worldwide Lauric Acid Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Product Type

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lauric Acid Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Lauric Acid from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each regions are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Lauric Acid as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Types Segment:
- ?99% Lauric Acid
- 98-99% Lauric Acid
- 70-75% Lauric Acid
- Other Lauric Acid (92%
Companies Covered:
- Wilmar
- KLK OLEO
- IOI Oleochemicals
- Musim Mas
- Oleon
- KAO
- Permata Hijau
- Pacific Oleochemicals
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Lauric Acid Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Lauric Acid by Region
8.2 Import of Lauric Acid by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Lauric Acid Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Lauric Acid Market Size
9.2 Lauric Acid Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Lauric Acid Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Lauric Acid Market Size
10.2 Lauric Acid Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Lauric Acid Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Lauric Acid Market Size
11.2 Lauric Acid Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Lauric Acid Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Lauric Acid Market Size
12.2 Lauric Acid Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Lauric Acid Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Lauric Acid Market Size
13.2 Lauric Acid Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Lauric Acid Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Lauric Acid Market Size
14.2 Lauric Acid Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Lauric Acid Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Lauric Acid Market Size Forecast
15.2 Lauric Acid Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Wilmar
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Lauric Acid Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Wilmar
16.1.4 Wilmar Lauric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Klk Oleo
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Lauric Acid Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Klk Oleo
16.2.4 Klk Oleo Lauric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Ioi Oleochemicals
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Lauric Acid Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Ioi Oleochemicals
16.3.4 Ioi Oleochemicals Lauric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Musim Mas
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Lauric Acid Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Musim Mas
16.4.4 Musim Mas Lauric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Oleon
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Lauric Acid Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Oleon
16.5.4 Oleon Lauric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Kao
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Lauric Acid Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Kao
16.6.4 Kao Lauric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Permata Hijau
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Lauric Acid Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Permata Hijau
16.7.4 Permata Hijau Lauric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Pacific Oleochemicals
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Lauric Acid Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Pacific Oleochemicals
16.8.4 Pacific Oleochemicals Lauric Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
