Global Pet Care Market to Reach $255.4 Billion by 2027

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$255.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$113.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Veterinary Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



OTC/Supplies Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global OTC/Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$46.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 197 Featured)



Ancol Pet Products Limited

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Champion Petfoods LP

Hill`s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Mars Incorporated

Nestle Purina PetCare

Petmate

Saturn Petcare GmbH

Tail Blazers

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

The J.M. Smucker Company

Unicharm Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pet Industry

Disruptions in Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Affecting Pet Food

Market

Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot

An Introduction to Pet Care

Global Pet Care Market: Prospects & Outlook

Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Care Market

Pet Food Leads the Global Pet Care Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Rise in Pet Ownership Spurs Demand for Pet Care Products

Pet Facts Around the World: Snapshot

EXHIBIT 1: Global Pet Dog Population: Top Countries Ranked by

Number of Pet Dogs (in Million)

EXHIBIT 2: Global Pet Cat Population: Top Countries Ranked by

Number of Pet Cats (in Million)

EXHIBIT 3: Global Pet Birds Population: Top Countries Ranked by

Number of Pet Birds (in Million)

Millennial Generation Leads Ownership of Pets

EXHIBIT 4: Global Millennial Population by Select Country in

Million: 2019

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: Market Share of Leading Players in Global Pet Food

Market: 2019

Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio

Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends with Major Significance for Global Pet Care Market

Shift towards Sustainable Products

Custom-made Foods & Products with Healthy Ingredients

Telemedicine Gaining Prominence

Advanced Wearable Collars

Gains for Private Brands

Online Ordering & Social Media

Pet Humanization Trends Drives Pet Owners in Increase Spending

on Pet Care Products

Pet Humanization Paves Way for Premiumization

Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations

Pet Health & Wellness: An Overriding Theme in the Pet Care Market

Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance

Pet Foods Segment: Driven by Passion for Pets

Premiumization Trends Find Favors Intensifies in Pet Foods

Dry Food Preferred Over Wet Foods

Rise in Preference for Raw Pet Foods and Animal Protein

Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth Opportunities

Driven by Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases,

Spending on Pet Care Rises

OTC Pet Medications: Growing Awareness about Pet Health

Supports Demand

EXHIBIT 6: North America OTC Pet Medication Market by

Application (in %): 2020E

Pet Grooming Services: Focus on Appearance and Hygiene Drives

Growth

EXHIBIT 7: US Pet Grooming Services Market by Service Type

(in %): 2020E

Pet Grooming Products Gain Popularity

Pet Insurance Finds Acceptances among Pet Owners

EXHIBIT 8: Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channels, 2020E

Direct-to-Consumer Business Model Supports Personalization in

Pet Care Market

Emerging Trends in the Pet Technology to Transform Pet Care Market

Advent of Innovative Technologies Improves Veterinary Treatment

Services

Select Innovations in Pet Care Industry

Telemedicine Set to Bring About Significant Changes to

Veterinary Care

Digital Revolution Transforms Pet Care Distribution Landscape

Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry

E-Commerce Platforms Register Dramatic Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market by Product Type:

(in %): 2020E

EXHIBIT 10: Global Wet Pet food Market by Distribution Channel

(in %) for 2020E



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pet Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pet Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Pet Food by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pet Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Veterinary Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Veterinary Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for OTC/Supplies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for OTC/Supplies by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for OTC/Supplies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Dog Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dog Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dog Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cat Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cat Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cat Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Pet Care Products Market in the US

COVID-19 Impact on the US Pet Food Market

EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Impact on Pet Food Market: YoY Sales

Growth of Dog Food & Cat Food in the US for the 2nd Week and

3rd Week March 2020

Consumers Stock up on Pet Food and Adopt Online Ordering

Manufacturers Increase Production and Navigate Supply Chains

Facilities Implement Stringent Sanitation and Safety Protocols

Pet Food Brands Give Back to their Communities

Pet Food Market Poised for Stable Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Pet Food Market in the US by Product Type (in %)

for 2020

Special-Diet for Pets Gain Momentum

Health of Pets Takes Center Stage

COVID-19 Impacts Demand for Premium Foods, as Consumers Trade

Down to Low Cost Alternatives

Pet Nutraceuticals Adds to Growth

Exotic Pet Foods: A Niche Category

Concerns over Pet Obesity Draws Demand for Therapeutic and

Functional Pet Food

EXHIBIT 13: Number of Obese or Overweight Cats and Dogs in

Million and as % of Total Population in the US

Pet Expenditure and Pet Ownership Trends Determine Dynamics of

Pet Care Market

EXHIBIT 14: Pet Ownership in the US: Number of Households

Owning a Pet (in Million) for 2019

EXHIBIT 15: Number of Owned Pets in the US (in Million) for 2019

EXHIBIT 16: Pet Ownership in the US by Generation (in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 17: Millennial Pet Ownership by Gender: % of Men and

Women Owning Dogs and Cats in the US

Pet Food Packaging Plays a Vital Role in Pet Care Market

Challenges Facing the Pet Food Industry

Competition

EXHIBIT 18: Leading Players in the US Cat Treat & Beverage

Market in % of Value Sales: 2019

EXHIBIT 19: Dog Biscuit, Treat & Beverage Market Breakdown

(in % of Value Sales) in the US: 2019

EXHIBIT 20: US Frozen Dog Food Market: Leading Competitors

Market Share (in %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 21: US Wet Dog Food Market Share Breakdown (in %) by

Leading Players for 2019

EXHIBIT 22: US Wet Cat Food Market by Leading Competitor

(in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 23: Leading Dry Dog Food Players in the US: Market

Share Breakdown (in %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 24: US Dry Cat Food Market Share Breakdown (in %) by

Leading Players for 2019

Distribution Scenario

EXHIBIT 25: Pet Food Market in the US by Distribution Channel

(in %): 2019

e-Commerce Disrupts the Distribution Scenario

EXHIBIT 26: US Pet Foods Market Breakdown of Sales by Online

Retailer (in %): 2019

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by Segment -

Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by End-Use -

Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Competition

EXHIBIT 27: Japanese Pet Food Market Breakdown of Sales (in %)

by Company: 2019

Distribution Scenario

EXHIBIT 28: Japanese Pet Food Market by Distribution Channel:

(in %) for 2020E

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Pet Care Market in China: An Overview

EXHIBIT 29: Pet Population in China by Pet (in %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 30: Pet Ownership in China: Percentage Breakdown of Dog

and Cat Owners by Age Group for 2019

Pet Foods: The Largest Segment

Distribution Channels for Pet Foods

Pet Grooming Products & Health Supplements Find Acceptance

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Pet Ownership Trends in Europe

A Glance at Pet Statistics in Europe

EXHIBIT 31: European Pet Market: Number of Households with At

least One Dog or Cat in 2019

EXHIBIT 32: European Pet Population by Category (in Million): 2018

EXHIBIT 33: Number of Pet Cats by Select European Countries

(in Million): 2018

EXHIBIT 34: Number of Pet Dogs by Select European Countries

(in Million): 2018

EXHIBIT 35: Pet Ownership in Europe by Country: Percentage

Share of People Living with Dogs, Cats, Birds and Fish for

2018

EXHIBIT 36: European Pet Food Market by Pet Population (in %)

for 2019

Pet Nutraceuticals Market Gain Traction

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Pet Care by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Pet Foods Market in Germany: An Overview

EXHIBIT 37: Pet Population in Germany: Breakdown (in %) by Pet

Type for 2020

EXHIBIT 38: Pet Dog Population (in Million) in Germany for

2010-2018

EXHIBIT 39: German Pet Foods Market Breakdown of Sales (in %)

by Distribution Channel: 2020E

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 40: Pet Ownership in Italy: Number of Pets in Million

by Pet Type for 2019

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

UK Pet Food Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 41: Pet Ownership in the UK: % of Households Owning

Pets by Pet Type for 2019/20

EXHIBIT 42: Dog Population in the UK: % Population with Dogs

for 2019

EXHIBIT 43: Pet Foods Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by

Distribution Channel for 2020E

EXHIBIT 44: UK Pet Food Market Breakdown by Leading

Competitors: 2019

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by Segment -

Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by End-Use -

Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment - Pet

Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food, Veterinary

Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use - Dog

Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat Care and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care

by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food,

Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care

by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pet Care by

End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Care by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care

by Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment -

Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food,

Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care

by End-Use - Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pet Care by End-Use -

Dog Care, Cat Care and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dog Care, Cat

Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Pet Foods Market in Australia

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Pet Care by

Segment - Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Pet Care by Segment -

Pet Food, Veterinary Care, OTC/Supplies and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pet Care by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pet Food,



