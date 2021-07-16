English Swedish

The National Debt Office is issuing a term loan facility to SAS

On behalf of the government, the Debt Office has issued a term loan facility of SEK 1.5 billion to SAS. The loan facility is part of a joint action whereby the Danish government makes an equally large commitment. The loan facility can be utilised until 31 December 2022. Repayment of any loans made is required by 31 December 2026 at the latest.

As a consequence of the corona virus pandemic, the demand for air travel continues to be at very low levels. At the same time, SAS is important because its network of air travel within the Nordic countries fulfils a basic need of those societies. The Swedish government, which together with the Danish government, are the largest owners of SAS, sees this measure as a way of supporting the airline during the ongoing crisis.

