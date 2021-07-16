Global Nitrile Gloves Market to Reach $66.8 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrile Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027. Powder-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$64.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powdered segment is readjusted to a revised -2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR
The Nitrile Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 154 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Adventa Berhad
- Ansell Healthcare
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Dynarex Corporation
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd
- Rubberex
- Supermax Corporation Berhad
- Top Glove Corporation Berhad
- United Glove Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Europe?s Massive Rate of Infections Among Healthcare Workers is
a Warning to the World of the Heavy Price to Pay If the War
Against the Virus is Waged Without Protective Gear
Nitrile Gloves: A Prelude
Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural
Rubber Latex Gloves
Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell
Outlook
Factors Hampering Growth
Powder Free Gloves Register Strong Growth
Healthcare Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth
Developing Countries Hotspots for Future Growth
Competition
Nitrile Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 1: Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in
Billion Pieces
Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment
Hartalega?s NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Hand Hygiene to Curb Rising Incidence of Hospital
Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for
Medical Gloves
Growth in the Food Processing Sector and Emphasis on Food
Safety Augurs Well for Nitrile Gloves Market
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
Rising Importance of Hand Protection Supports Demand for
Protective Gloves in the Industrial Sector
EXHIBIT : Untapped Potential in Asia as Measured by Lower Per
Capita Glove Usage, Throws the Region into the Spotlight as
the Focal Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves
Market: Per Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/
Region
Industry Witnessed Increased Demand for Micro-Roughened Nitrile
Gloves
Companies Explore the Recycling of Medical Gloves
Manufacturers Focus on Biodegradable Gloves and Other Innovations
Select Innovations
