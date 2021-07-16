Global Nitrile Gloves Market to Reach $66.8 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrile Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027. Powder-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$64.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powdered segment is readjusted to a revised -2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR



The Nitrile Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 154 Featured)



3M Company

Adventa Berhad

Ansell Healthcare

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Honeywell International Inc.

Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd

Rubberex

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

United Glove Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Europe?s Massive Rate of Infections Among Healthcare Workers is

a Warning to the World of the Heavy Price to Pay If the War

Against the Virus is Waged Without Protective Gear

Nitrile Gloves: A Prelude

Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural

Rubber Latex Gloves

Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell

Outlook

Factors Hampering Growth

Powder Free Gloves Register Strong Growth

Healthcare Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth

Developing Countries Hotspots for Future Growth

Competition

Nitrile Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 1: Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in

Billion Pieces

Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment

Hartalega?s NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Hand Hygiene to Curb Rising Incidence of Hospital

Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for

Medical Gloves

Growth in the Food Processing Sector and Emphasis on Food

Safety Augurs Well for Nitrile Gloves Market

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Rising Importance of Hand Protection Supports Demand for

Protective Gloves in the Industrial Sector

EXHIBIT : Untapped Potential in Asia as Measured by Lower Per

Capita Glove Usage, Throws the Region into the Spotlight as

the Focal Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves

Market: Per Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/

Region

Industry Witnessed Increased Demand for Micro-Roughened Nitrile

Gloves

Companies Explore the Recycling of Medical Gloves

Manufacturers Focus on Biodegradable Gloves and Other Innovations

Select Innovations



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

