Insights on the 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Solution, Application, Components, Deployment and Region

The global 3D imaging equipment market reached a value of US$ 11.1 Billion in 2020. Medical imaging is a technique of creating visual depictions of internal organs in the body for the clinical diagnosis of an ailment and its subsequent medical treatment. The 3D imaging technology has aided healthcare professionals to capture images at multiple angles and display tissues at varying depths along with enhanced resolutions and more intricate details to provide a better understanding of the human body. Unlike previously used imaging technologies which had possibilities of erroneous results, the 3D imaging technology offers precise information during the diagnosis of any medical ailment. It has proved revolutionary in the diagnosis of various medical illnesses, including digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), which is crucial in the treatment of breast cancer. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global 3D imaging equipment market to to reach a value of US$ 15.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.90% during 2021-2026.



The thriving healthcare industry is one of the key factors driving market growth. There has been a rise in the occurrence of lifestyle diseases along with age-related ailments owing to sedentary lifestyles and a significant increase in the geriatric population, respectively. This has consequently bolstered the demand for 3D medical imaging equipment in the healthcare sector. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of this technology such as an accurate visual representation of internal organs, reduced damage to surrounding tissues and accuracy of data offered by various medical imaging procedures has stimulated the market growth. The market is further driven by increasing healthcare budgetary allocations and research and development (R&D) activities by governments of various nations across the globe.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global 3D imaging equipment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global 3D imaging equipment market in any manner.



Report Coverage:



Historical, Current and Future Market Trends



Market Breakup by Product:

X-Ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Scan

Hybrid Imaging

Market Breakup by Solution:

3D Scanning

3D Rendering

3D Modeling

Market Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

Market Breakup by Components:

Hardware

Software

Service

Market Breakup by Deployment:

On-Premise Based Platform

Cloud Based Platform

Web Based Platform

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, Analogic, ContextVision, Dentsply Sirona, EOS image, Esaote, Fuel 3D Technologies, GENDEX DENTAL SYSTEMS, Hologic, Intelerad Medical Systems, PLANMECA OY, Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corpora, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global 3D medical imaging equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the components?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

What is the structure of the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

What are the profit margins in the global 3D medical imaging equipment industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Solution

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Component

5.8 Market Breakup by Deployment

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 X-Ray

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ultrasound

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 MRI

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 CT Scan

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Hybrid Imaging

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 3D Scanning

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 3D Rendering

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 3D Modeling

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Oncology

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cardiology

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Orthopedics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Component

9.1 Hardware

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Software

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Service

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Deployment

10.1 On-Premise Based Platform

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Cloud Based Platform

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Web Based Platform

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 GE Healthcare

16.3.2 Philips Healthcare

16.3.3 Siemens Healthineers

16.3.4 Fujifilm

16.3.5 Analogic

16.3.6 ContextVision

16.3.7 Dentsply Sirona

16.3.8 EOS image

16.3.9 Esaote

16.3.10 Fuel 3D Technologies

16.3.11 GENDEX DENTAL SYSTEMS

16.3.12 Hologic

16.3.13 Intelerad Medical Systems

16.3.14 PLANMECA OY

16.3.15 Samsung Medison

16.3.16 Shimadzu Corpora

