Global X-Ray Detectors Market to Reach US$4.1 Billion by the Year 2027

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19% share of the global X-Ray Detectors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The X-Ray Detectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$772.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$889.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$889.2 Million by the year 2027.



Line-Scan Detectors Segment Corners a 12.9% Share in 2020



In the global Line-Scan Detectors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$278.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$387.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$563.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)



Agfa-Gevaert Group

Analogic Corporation

Canon, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Konica Minolta Inc.

Rayence

Teledyne DALSA

Thales Group

Varex Imaging Corporation

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

YXLON International GmbH







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

X-Ray Detectors: A Prelude

Medical Applications Dominate the x-Ray Detectors Market

Flat Panel Detectors Represent the Largest Type of X-Ray Detectors

The US Dominates the X-Ray Detectors Market, Asia-Pacific to

Register Faster Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Analogic Corporation (US)

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)

Rayence (South Korea)

Teledyne DALSA (Canada)

Thales Group (France)

Varex Imaging Corporation (US)

Vieworks Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population Catalyze Growth

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050

Digital Imaging - The Key Demand Driver for the X-Ray Detectors

Market

Digital Imaging Installations Gain Momentum Worldwide

DR Procedural Volume on the Rise

Table 1: World Percentage Breakdown of Digital Radiography

Procedure Volume by Geographic Region/ Country: 2011, 2018, and

2024

FDA Approval of DR Systems Supports Market Expansion

DR Technology Gains Ground in Point-of-Care Setting

Government Support Aids Growth of DR Systems

Technology Innovations in Digital Imaging Spur Market Growth

Focus on Better Battery Life and Durability

Wireless and Retrofit Flat Panel Detectors Drive Gains

Wireless X-ray Detectors Increase in Popularity

Select Mobile Digital Radiography Models from Vendors

Industry Witnesses Rise in Development of Improved Detector

Technologies

Technological Innovations in the X-ray Detectors Market

High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for

Soft and Hard X-Rays

Teledyne DALSA Unveils CMOS X-Ray Detectors

Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray

Detectors for Mammography

Researchers Adapt Grating-Based X-Ray Phase-Contrast Imaging

for Higher Resolution

Researchers Explore Photonic Technologies for Next Milestone in

X-Ray Imaging

Time-Of-Flight Range Imaging

Optical Spectroscopy

Triboluminescence

Direct Photon Detection

Optical Phase Contrast Imaging

Perovskite QDs Allow Flexible Soft X-Ray Detectors with High

Sensitivity

GaAs-based X-ray Detectors with Superior Absorption Rates

Hybrid Photon Counting Detectors for Enhanced X-Ray Detection

An Insight into Application Markets for X-ray Detectors

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for

Medical Imaging

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 and 2030

Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer and Rising Demand for

Mammography Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2018

X-Ray Imaging Increases Penetration in Dental Imaging

Rise in Orthopedic Procedures to Propel the Need for X-rays

Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the

Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security

EXHIBIT 2: Projected Growth in Commercial Air Passenger Traffic &

the Parallel Increase in the Need for Security Reforms Bodes

Well for Airport Security Equipment: World Air Passenger

Traffic (In Billion) for the Years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015,

2018 and 2034

Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling

Drive Demand for X-Ray Detectors



