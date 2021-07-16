Global Transfer Switches Market to Reach US$2.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transfer Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879139/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.Automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Manual segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.4% share of the global Transfer Switches market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Transfer Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$387.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$437.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$437.3 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

ASCO Power Technologies

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Cummins, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

GE Power

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Kohler Power Systems

Regal Beloit Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Transfer Switches - A Prelude

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Switch Type

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Transition Mode

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Ampere Rating

Major Application Areas for Transfer Switches

Transfer Switches: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS): Largest and Fastest Growing

Product Type

Manual Transfer Switches Remain in Contention

Exhibiting Fastest Growth, Developing Regions Set to Emerge as

Dominant Consumers

EXHIBIT 1: World Transfer Switches Market by Region (2019 &

2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Transfer Switches Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,

Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Transfer Switches Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Industrial Sector: Major Consumer

EXHIBIT 4: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Transfer Switches: A Fragmented Marketplace

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (USA)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (USA)

GE Power (USA)

Kohler Power Systems (USA)

Regal Beloit Corporation (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

ASCO Power Technologies (USA)

Socomec, Inc. (USA)

Vertiv Group Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels

Demand for Transfer Switches

EXHIBIT 5: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 6: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

EXHIBIT 7: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/

Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,

Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption

EXHIBIT 8: Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewable Energy Sector

EXHIBIT 9: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW)

and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and

2023

EXHIBIT 10: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed

Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Rising Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/

Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

EXHIBIT 12: Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of

Sales of Affected Firms

Urban Sprawl Aids Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 13: World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for

Transfer Switches

EXHIBIT 14: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

EXHIBIT 15: Projected Increase in Construction Investments

Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion)

for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 16: Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of

Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and

2018-2023

EXHIBIT 17: Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to

Build Megacities Drives Importance of Transfer Switches:

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion)

in 2019

Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth

World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

EXHIBIT 18: Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia,

China, Russia, USA, and Others

Transfer Switches Seek to Solidify Role in Data Center

Electrical Infrastructure

EXHIBIT 19: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

EXHIBIT 20: Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions

(in ?000 Sq. ft.) Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and

2019

A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects

Transfer Switches Gain Relevance in Airport Electrical

Infrastructure

Robust Opportunities for Transfer Switch in Portable Generator

Applications

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for

Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Standby System Requirements Widen Use Case of Transfer Switches

Transfer Switches in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent

Downtime

Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives the

Demand for Transfer Switches

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand

Technology Innovations & Developments Continue to Widen

Addressable Market



