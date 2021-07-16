Global Postal Automation System Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Postal Automation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879128/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$596.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Postal Automation System market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Postal Automation System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$243.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$203.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$203.9 Million by the year 2027.
Services Segment Corners a 20.2% Share in 2020
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$134.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$203.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$132.6 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)
- Accenture Plc
- Ammeraal Beltech Holding BV
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
- Escher Group
- Falcon Autotech Private Limited
- Fives Group
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- National Presort, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Siemens Logistics GmbH
- SOLYSTIC SAS
- Toshiba Corporation
- Vanderlande Industries B.V.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Postal Automation Systems - A Prelude
Market Outlook
Hardware Component to Register Significant Growth
Parcel Sorters Hold Dominant Share by Technology
Governmental Postal Emerges as the Major Application Segment
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
A Note on Changing Dynamics of Postal & Delivery Services
Worldwide
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
Ammeraal Beltech Holding BV (USA)
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Escher Group (Ireland)
Falcon Autotech Private Limited (India)
Fives Group (France)
Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
National Presort, Inc. (USA)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Pitney Bowes Inc. (USA)
Siemens Logistics GmbH (Germany)
SOLYSTIC SAS (France)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Vanderlande Industries B.V. (The Netherlands)
Zebra Technologies Corp. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Inherent Issues of Traditional Postal Systems and Need to
Reinvent Postal Services Drives Trend towards Digitization and
Automation
Market Poised to Benefit from the Shift towards Smart and
Connected Automated Postal Operations
The Crucial Role of AI and Other Advanced Technologies in
Enhancing Operations of Postal and Mail Delivery Service
Providers
AI to Enhance Processing of Parcel Data at the USPS
Focus on Automated Sorting & Delivery Processes to Spur Market
Growth
Emergence of Internet of Postal Things (IoPT) Presents
Significant Potential for Growth
Postal Services Poised to Benefit from Mobile Robots
Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel
Automation Systems
EXHIBIT 1: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 2: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 3: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide:
Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019
Rising Labor Costs Drive Market Growth
Growing Volumes of Parcels and Packages and Need for Faster
Delivery Drive Need for Automated Parcel Systems
EXHIBIT 4: Global Parcel Shipping Volumes in Billions for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
EXHIBIT 5: Parcel Shipping Volumes Worldwide in Billion Parcels
for Select Countries: 2018
Innovations in Post and Parcel Automation Systems Spur Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Parcel Sorters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Parcel Sorters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Parcel Sorters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Flat Sorters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Flat Sorters by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat Sorters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Letter Sorters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Letter Sorters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Letter Sorters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Culler Facer
Cancellers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Culler Facer Cancellers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Culler Facer Cancellers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Mixed Mail
Sorters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Mixed Mail Sorters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Mixed Mail Sorters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Government Postal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Government Postal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Government Postal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Courier, Express, &
Parcel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Courier, Express, & Parcel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Courier, Express, &
Parcel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 6: US Postal Service Mail Volumes in Billion Units for
2004-2019
EXHIBIT 7: United States Postal Service: Share Breakdown of
Mail Volume by Service Category for the Years 2010, 2014 and
2018
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter
Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Parcel
Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers,
Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Government Postal and Courier,
Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal and
Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter
Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Government Postal and Courier,
Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter
Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Government Postal and Courier,
Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal and
Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal and
Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal and
Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Government Postal and Courier,
Express, & Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat
Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail
Sorters and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer
Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Application - Government Postal and
Courier, Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, &
Parcel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter
Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Technology - Parcel Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters,
Culler Facer Cancellers, Mixed Mail Sorters and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation Systems
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Parcel
Sorters, Flat Sorters, Letter Sorters, Culler Facer Cancellers,
Mixed Mail Sorters and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Postal Automation
Systems by Application - Government Postal and Courier,
Express, & Parcel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Postal Automation Systems by
Application - Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Postal Automation Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government Postal and Courier, Express, & Parcel for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Postal
Automation Systems by Component - Hardware, Software and
