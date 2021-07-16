Global Biofertilizers Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biofertilizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842202/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Nitrogen Fixing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phosphate Solubilizers segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.1% share of the global Biofertilizers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Biofertilizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$436.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$661.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$661.2 Million by the year 2027.
Other Product Types Segment Corners a 9.9% Share in 2020
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$120.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$214.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$449.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)
- Agri Life
- Agrinos AS
- Ajay Bio-Tech (India) Ltd.
- China Bio-Fertilizer Group
- EuroChem Agro GmbH
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited
- Kan Biosys Pvt. Ltd.
- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation
- Lallemand Inc.
- Madras Fertilizers Limited
- Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd.
- National Fertilizer Ltd.
- Rizobacter Argentina S.A.
- Symborg
- Syngenta AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Biofertilizers: A Prelude
Product Types of Biofertilizers
Nitrogen Fixing Biofertilizer
Phosphate Solubilizers
Other Product Types
Biofertilizers by Crop Type
Cereals & Grains
Pulses & Oilseeds
Fruits & Vegetables
Other Crop Types
Key Applications of Biofertilizers
Seed Treatment
Soil Treatment
Other Applications
An Overview of the Global Biofertilizers Market
Growth Drivers
Regional Market Analysis
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors and Hot
Spots for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 1: World Biofertilizers Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019
& 2025
EXHIBIT 2: World Biofertilizers Market: Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2018-2025
Rice Farmers in China Embrace Biofertilizers to Improve Crop
Quality and Yield: A Case in Point
Nitrogen Fixing Biofertilizers: Rising Demand for Improving
Soil Fertility to Propel Growth
Biofertilizers Facilitating High Yield Production of Cereal and
Grain Crops
Seed Treatment Constitutes the Largest Application Market
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pressing Need to Improve Sustainability Quotient of Agriculture
Fuels Biofertilizer Demand
Harmful Impacts of Using Chemical Fertilizers Propels Growth
Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for
Biofertilizers
Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biofertilizers
EXHIBIT 3: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on
Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Emergence of Mega Farms Augments Importance of Biofertilizers
EXHIBIT 5: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
Balooning Global Population Drives Need for Food Security
Leading to Growing Consumption of Biofertilizers
EXHIBIT 6: World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050):
(in Thousands)
EXHIBIT 7: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million
Tonnes by Food Type for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
EXHIBIT 8: Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million
Metric Tons): 2017-2020
Expanding Urban Population
EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
2000, 2020 & 2050
Biofertilizers Allow Agriculture Industry to Gear Up and Deal
with Future Challenges
EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Increasing Organic Farming: A Major Growth Promoting Factor for
Biofertilizers
EXHIBIT 12: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million
Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Demand for Biofertilizers for Organic Farming on the Rise in
North America and Europe
Emerging Opportunities in Organic Farming in Asia-Pacific
Biofertlizers Complement Organic Fertilizers in Organic Farming
Methods
EXHIBIT 13: Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019 and 2025
Unprecedented Demand for Organic Food Augments Growth of
Biofertilizer Market
EXHIBIT 14: Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for
the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
EXHIBIT 15: Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$
Billion): 2015-2025
Abundant Opportunities in Growing Organic Food Market
EXHIBIT 16: Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming
(in Hectares and % Share): 2000-2017
EXHIBIT 17: Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland
by Region: 2017
Increasing Production of Horticulture Crops Offer Strong Growth
Opportunities for Biofertilizers
EXHIBIT 18: Global Vegetable and Fresh Fruit Production Volume
in Million Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017
EXHIBIT 19: Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top
Vegetables for 2019
Biofertilizers Help Improve Production and Yield of Pulse Crops
EXHIBIT 20: Global Pulses Production Volume in Million Metric
Tons for the Period 2010-2017
Increasing Use of Soybean as Feed Drives Biofertilizer Consumption
Participants Make Concerted Efforts to Improve Shelf-Life of
Biofertilizers
Potential Challenges Restricting Growth of Biofertilizers Market
Factors Impeding Broader Adoption of Biofertilizers
