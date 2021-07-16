Global Biofertilizers Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biofertilizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842202/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Nitrogen Fixing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phosphate Solubilizers segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.1% share of the global Biofertilizers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Biofertilizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$436.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$661.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$661.2 Million by the year 2027.



Other Product Types Segment Corners a 9.9% Share in 2020



In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$120.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$214.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$449.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)



Agri Life

Agrinos AS

Ajay Bio-Tech (India) Ltd.

China Bio-Fertilizer Group

EuroChem Agro GmbH

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Kan Biosys Pvt. Ltd.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Lallemand Inc.

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd.

National Fertilizer Ltd.

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Symborg

Syngenta AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biofertilizers: A Prelude

Product Types of Biofertilizers

Nitrogen Fixing Biofertilizer

Phosphate Solubilizers

Other Product Types

Biofertilizers by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

Key Applications of Biofertilizers

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other Applications

An Overview of the Global Biofertilizers Market

Growth Drivers

Regional Market Analysis

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors and Hot

Spots for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World Biofertilizers Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019

& 2025

EXHIBIT 2: World Biofertilizers Market: Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2018-2025

Rice Farmers in China Embrace Biofertilizers to Improve Crop

Quality and Yield: A Case in Point

Nitrogen Fixing Biofertilizers: Rising Demand for Improving

Soil Fertility to Propel Growth

Biofertilizers Facilitating High Yield Production of Cereal and

Grain Crops

Seed Treatment Constitutes the Largest Application Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agri Life (India)

Agrinos AS (Norway)

Ajay Bio-Tech (India) Ltd. (India)

China Bio-Fertilizer Group (Germany)

EuroChem Agro GmbH (Germany)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (India)

Kan Biosys Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (USA)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Madras Fertilizers Limited (India)

Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd. (Australia)

National Fertilizer Ltd. (India)

Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Argentina)

Symborg (Spain)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pressing Need to Improve Sustainability Quotient of Agriculture

Fuels Biofertilizer Demand

Harmful Impacts of Using Chemical Fertilizers Propels Growth

Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for

Biofertilizers

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biofertilizers

EXHIBIT 3: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on

Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in

Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Emergence of Mega Farms Augments Importance of Biofertilizers

EXHIBIT 5: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Balooning Global Population Drives Need for Food Security

Leading to Growing Consumption of Biofertilizers

EXHIBIT 6: World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050):

(in Thousands)

EXHIBIT 7: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million

Tonnes by Food Type for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

EXHIBIT 8: Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million

Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Expanding Urban Population

EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

Biofertilizers Allow Agriculture Industry to Gear Up and Deal

with Future Challenges

EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Organic Farming: A Major Growth Promoting Factor for

Biofertilizers

EXHIBIT 12: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million

Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Demand for Biofertilizers for Organic Farming on the Rise in

North America and Europe

Emerging Opportunities in Organic Farming in Asia-Pacific

Biofertlizers Complement Organic Fertilizers in Organic Farming

Methods

EXHIBIT 13: Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019 and 2025

Unprecedented Demand for Organic Food Augments Growth of

Biofertilizer Market

EXHIBIT 14: Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for

the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

EXHIBIT 15: Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$

Billion): 2015-2025

Abundant Opportunities in Growing Organic Food Market

EXHIBIT 16: Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming

(in Hectares and % Share): 2000-2017

EXHIBIT 17: Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland

by Region: 2017

Increasing Production of Horticulture Crops Offer Strong Growth

Opportunities for Biofertilizers

EXHIBIT 18: Global Vegetable and Fresh Fruit Production Volume

in Million Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017

EXHIBIT 19: Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top

Vegetables for 2019

Biofertilizers Help Improve Production and Yield of Pulse Crops

EXHIBIT 20: Global Pulses Production Volume in Million Metric

Tons for the Period 2010-2017

Increasing Use of Soybean as Feed Drives Biofertilizer Consumption

Participants Make Concerted Efforts to Improve Shelf-Life of

Biofertilizers

Potential Challenges Restricting Growth of Biofertilizers Market

Factors Impeding Broader Adoption of Biofertilizers



