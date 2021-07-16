Auris Medical Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

Hamilton, Bermuda, July 15, 2021 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced the launch of its newly-designed corporate website www.aurismedical.com. The new website features a streamlined and modern design and also reflects the Company’s recently announced strategic repositioning.



“We are proud to present our projects and products as well as the science behind them through a completely redesigned website“, commented Thomas Meyer, Auris Medical’s founder, Chairman and CEO. “Importantly, the new website reflects the Company’s recent strategic move into RNA therapeutics, while highlighting the exciting prospects for its traditional businesses.” As recently announced, Auris Medical is planning to change its name to Altamira Therapeutics, subject to approval by a special general meeting of shareholders on July 21, 2021, and to divest or spin off its traditional businesses in respiratory and inner ear therapeutics with the aim of unlocking shareholder value.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio™; commercial) or the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®, Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EARS.” The Company will change its name to “Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.” and its ticker symbol to “CYTO”, subject to approval by a Special General Meeting of shareholders to be held on July 21, 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

Investor contact:

