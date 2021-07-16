Global Vinyl Windows Market to Reach 211.5 Million Units by 2026

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vinyl Windows Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842194/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 211.5 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. With competition in the vinyl windows market fiercer, now more than ever, due to the availability of several standard products, manufacturers are turning to product innovations as a strategy to stay ahead of competition. Technology advancements have enabled combining of materials such as wood and aluminum with vinyl in order to strengthen the durability and performance of vinyl window profiles. Window manufacturers have stepped up to take advantage of these advances and introduced windows with a combination of vinyl + wood and vinyl + aluminum. Consumers` emphasis on energy-efficiency has prompted vinyl window manufacturers to develop Energy Star-rated energy-efficient window models. With competition in the market set to remain fierce, product innovations are expected to continue being a significant competitive strategy in the vinyl windows market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 46.2 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $44.1 Million Units by 2026



The Vinyl Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at 46.2 Million Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 44.1 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 54.9 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. Growth in these markets is being driven by expanded color options including blue, black, brown and earthy tones to name a few, in addition to the conventional white color. Introduction of additional colors is expected to enable homeowners to create the desired aesthetic appeal for their residences. Manufacturers are also set to introduce large vinyl windows to enhance the spacious appearance of homes. Vinyl windows with paintable/stainable woodgrain interior and colored exterior options compete effectively with aluminum-clad wood windows. Over 85% of the vinyl windows were earlier manufactured in white. However, the current trend is towards the use of pastel as well as rich shades.

Select Competitors (Total 221 Featured)



Andersen Corporation

Anglian Group Ltd.

Atrium Companies Inc.

Chelsea Building Products Inc.

Compozit Home Systems

Croft LLC

Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd.

Deceuninck N.V.

ENERGI Fenestration Solutions

Groupe Lapeyre

Harvey Building Products

International Window Corporation

Internorm Fenster International GmbH

Intus Windows

Jeld-Wen Inc.

Kaycan Ltd.

Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co. Inc.

Masco Corp.

MI Windows and Doors LLC

Okna Windows Inc.

OmniMax International Inc.

Pella Corporation

PGT Industries Inc.

Ply Gem Industries Inc.

Soft-Lite LLC

Southern Shade Window & Door Inc.

Weather Shield Manufacturing Inc.

Weru GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842194/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Vinyl Windows

Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows

Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume

Shipments

EXHIBIT 1: World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions

for the Years 2019 & 2025

Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China,

Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and

Europe

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion

Medium

Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019)

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to

Gain Edge

Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product

Distinguishers



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Andersen Corporation (USA)

Anglian Group Plc (UK)

Chelsea Building Products, Inc. (USA)

Cornerstone Building Brands (USA)

Ply Gem Industries, Inc. (USA)

Atrium Windows and Doors (USA)

Croft LLC (USA)

Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd. (USA)

Deceuninck N.V. (Belgium)

ENERGI Fenestration Solutions (Canada)

Groupe Lapeyre (France)

Harvey Building Products (USA)

Soft-Lite, LLC (USA)

International Window Corporation (USA)

Internorm International GmbH (Austria)

Jeld-Wen, Inc. (USA)

Kaycan Ltd. (Canada)

Masco Corp. (USA)

MI Windows and Doors LLC (USA)

Okna Windows, Inc. (USA)

OmniMax International, Inc. (USA)

Pella Corporation (USA)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (USA)

Primax Compozit Home Systems (USA)

Southern Shade Window & Door Inc. (Canada)

Vinyltek Windows (Canada)

Weather Shield Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)

Weru GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products &

Materials: A Strong Growth Driver

Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings

Infuses Robust Market Momentum

Table : World Green Building Materials Sales in US$ Billion for

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Table : Percentage Breakdown of Green Building Materials Sales

(Value) by Region/Country (2018)

EXHIBIT 3: Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Investment by Sector

Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate

Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market

EXHIBIT 4: Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to

Spur Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market: World

Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

EXHIBIT 5: Global Construction Output by Region (2018):

Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage

Change over 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 6: Growth in the Global Construction Sector by Segment:

2018-2022

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market

Prospects

EXHIBIT 7: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a

Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Table : Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a

Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building &

Infrastructure Construction Spending

Population Growth

EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region:

2000, 2010, 2017, 2030, and 2050

Rapid Urbanization

EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 10: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

(2018 & 2050)

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment

EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030

Rising Standards of Living

Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects

Inflate Shipment Volumes

Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and

Emerging Building Materials

Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials

Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

United States: Major Consumer of Vinyl Windows

Rising Popularity of Vinyl-based Building Products Aids Market

Expansion

EXHIBIT 12: Residential Windows & Doors Market in the US (2019

): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Material

EXHIBIT 13: New Residential Windows Market in the US (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of New Sales by Type of Material by

Region

EXHIBIT 14: Replacement/Remodeling Windows Market in the US:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Type of Material by

Region

Resiliency in the Construction Sector Strongly Favors Vinyl

Windows Market

Trend Towards Smaller and Sustainable Homes Creates Opportunities

EXHIBIT 15: Percentage Breakdown of US Non-Residential

Construction Investments by Segment: 2019

EXHIBIT 16: Percentage Breakdown of US Construction Investments

by Segment: 2019

EXHIBIT 17: Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family

Units and Multi-Family Units in Thousands in the US (2013-

2019)

Vinyl Windows Gain Traction in Replacement and Remodelling

Programs

Growing Prominence of Thermally Insulated and Energy-Efficient

Buildings Drives Demand

EXHIBIT 18: Percentage Breakdown of Energy Usage in the US by

Sector: 2019

EXHIBIT 19: Percentage Breakdown Energy Usage in the US

Residential Sector by End-Use: 2019

EXHIBIT 20: Percentage Breakdown Energy Usage in the US

Commercial Sector by End-Use: 2019

Favorable Legislations Augment Use Case of Vinyl Windows

EXHIBIT 21: Number of LEED-Certified Projects in the United

States (2010-2018)

The US EPA?s Energy Star Program Favors Adoption of Vinyl Windows

EXHIBIT 22: Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Fixed or

Picture Window Models by Frame Type: 2019

EXHIBIT 23: Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Casement

Style Window Models by Frame Type: 2019

EXHIBIT 24: Breakdown of ENERGY STAR Most Efficient Horizontal

Slider Window Models by Frame Type: 2019

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

A High-Growth Market for Vinyl Windows

Construction Industry Scenario Favors Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 25: Chinese Construction Output (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2016 , 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Table : Percentage Breakdown of Chinese Construction Spending

by Segment: 2018

Urbanization: Positive Impact on Vinyl Windows Market

EXHIBIT 26: Urban Population as a Proportion of Total

Population in China: 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 27: Urban Population Growth Rate in China by City

Cluster (2010-2020)

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Europe Remains a Prominent Regional Market for Vinyl Windows

Table : Higher Share of Space Heating in Energy Consumption

Extends Potential Opportunities to Vinyl Windows Market: Space

Heating as a Percentage of Overall Energy Consumption Select

European Countries (2018)

Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand

EXHIBIT 28: Percentage Change in Construction Volume for Major

Countries in Europe (2014-2019)

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows

by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Market Gains

EXHIBIT 29: Projected Growth in Construction Sector in Select

Asia-Pacific Countries by Segment (2016-2024)

EXHIBIT 30: Estimated Increase in Urban Population in Select

Asia-Pacific Countries (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020

EXHIBIT 31: Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending in

Asia-Pacific by Sector: 2018

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Lucrative Regional Market

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows

by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



INDIA

Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: India Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vinyl

Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Significant Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market in Latin

America

Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows

by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



BRAZIL

Brazil Drives Momentum in the Latin American Vinyl Windows Market

Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vinyl

Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Healthy Trajectory in Construction Sector Bodes Well

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE Drive Construction Investments

in the Middle East

Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl

Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Vinyl Windows by Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Vinyl Windows

by Segment - Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



AFRICA

South Africa: A Major Market in the African Continent

Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Vinyl Windows by

Segment - Vinyl Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Vinyl Windows by Segment -

Vinyl Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 221

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842194/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________