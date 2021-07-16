Global Vinyl Windows Market to Reach 211.5 Million Units by 2026

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vinyl Windows Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842194/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 211.5 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. With competition in the vinyl windows market fiercer, now more than ever, due to the availability of several standard products, manufacturers are turning to product innovations as a strategy to stay ahead of competition. Technology advancements have enabled combining of materials such as wood and aluminum with vinyl in order to strengthen the durability and performance of vinyl window profiles. Window manufacturers have stepped up to take advantage of these advances and introduced windows with a combination of vinyl + wood and vinyl + aluminum. Consumers` emphasis on energy-efficiency has prompted vinyl window manufacturers to develop Energy Star-rated energy-efficient window models. With competition in the market set to remain fierce, product innovations are expected to continue being a significant competitive strategy in the vinyl windows market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 46.2 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $44.1 Million Units by 2026
The Vinyl Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at 46.2 Million Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 44.1 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 54.9 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. Growth in these markets is being driven by expanded color options including blue, black, brown and earthy tones to name a few, in addition to the conventional white color. Introduction of additional colors is expected to enable homeowners to create the desired aesthetic appeal for their residences. Manufacturers are also set to introduce large vinyl windows to enhance the spacious appearance of homes. Vinyl windows with paintable/stainable woodgrain interior and colored exterior options compete effectively with aluminum-clad wood windows. Over 85% of the vinyl windows were earlier manufactured in white. However, the current trend is towards the use of pastel as well as rich shades.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Vinyl Windows
Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market
Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows
Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume
Shipments
EXHIBIT 1: World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions
for the Years 2019 & 2025
Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China,
Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and
Europe
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion
Medium
Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019)
Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to
Gain Edge
Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product
Distinguishers
Andersen Corporation (USA)
Anglian Group Plc (UK)
Chelsea Building Products, Inc. (USA)
Cornerstone Building Brands (USA)
Ply Gem Industries, Inc. (USA)
Atrium Windows and Doors (USA)
Croft LLC (USA)
Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd. (USA)
Deceuninck N.V. (Belgium)
ENERGI Fenestration Solutions (Canada)
Groupe Lapeyre (France)
Harvey Building Products (USA)
Soft-Lite, LLC (USA)
International Window Corporation (USA)
Internorm International GmbH (Austria)
Jeld-Wen, Inc. (USA)
Kaycan Ltd. (Canada)
Masco Corp. (USA)
MI Windows and Doors LLC (USA)
Okna Windows, Inc. (USA)
OmniMax International, Inc. (USA)
Pella Corporation (USA)
PGT Innovations, Inc. (USA)
Primax Compozit Home Systems (USA)
Southern Shade Window & Door Inc. (Canada)
Vinyltek Windows (Canada)
Weather Shield Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
Weru GmbH (Germany)
Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products &
Materials: A Strong Growth Driver
Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings
Infuses Robust Market Momentum
Table : World Green Building Materials Sales in US$ Billion for
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Table : Percentage Breakdown of Green Building Materials Sales
(Value) by Region/Country (2018)
EXHIBIT 3: Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Investment by Sector
Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate
Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market
EXHIBIT 4: Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to
Spur Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market: World
Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
EXHIBIT 5: Global Construction Output by Region (2018):
Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage
Change over 2018-2022
EXHIBIT 6: Growth in the Global Construction Sector by Segment:
2018-2022
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market
Prospects
EXHIBIT 7: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a
Percentage of GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Table : Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a
Percentage of GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building &
Infrastructure Construction Spending
Population Growth
EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region:
2000, 2010, 2017, 2030, and 2050
Rapid Urbanization
EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
(2018 & 2050)
Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
Rising Standards of Living
Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects
Inflate Shipment Volumes
Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and
Emerging Building Materials
Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials
Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives
