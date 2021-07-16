Bus Bar Market in Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan is estimated to account for US$ 1,462.5 Mn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bus bars are solid bars, flat strips or hollow tubes generally made up of copper, aluminum which is used to conduct electricity within transformers, switchgear, switching apparatus, motors, and D.C. power supply systems, among others. Bus bars are available in different sizes depending on the current requirement for the particular application. Copper and aluminum bus bars have their own current capacity. Normally, the current-carrying capacity of aluminum is 0.8A per square millimeter while the current carrying capacity of copper is 1.6A per square millimeter.

The Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Bus Bar market is estimated to account for 1,462.5 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

1. Increasing Energy Consumption Due To Urbanization And Industrialization Across Middle East Region





Increasing implementation of sustainable power transmission facilities to achieve continuous rising electricity demand will propel growth of bus bar market in Middle East region. For instance, in 2017, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) announced the construction of six power plants and building of five interconnecting 380 kV transmission lines which require 1,376 miles of electrical conductors at an estimated cost of US$ 1.46 billion. Thus, high demand for electric power is leading to increasing requirement for transformers in these countries, which in turns, boost the bus bar market growth in Middle East region during the forecast period.

2. Operational & Cost Benefits And Ease Of Maintenance Of Bus Bar Over Cables





Different bus bar systems such as double bus double breaker arrangement, main and transfer bus arrangement, and single bus-bar arrangement are easy to install and operate. Thus, high-rise buildings used for residential or commercial purposes prefer to use bus bars instead of conventional cabling. Furthermore, bus bars have significant advantages over cable such as, minimum spatial volume, improved electrical performance, ease of maintenance, fast installation, and energy savings in data center operation.

Market Opportunity

1. Power Sector Reforms Leading To Upgrading Of T&D Networks



In MEA region, investment in power infrastructure is growing, with rising demand for electricity. For instance, in December 2018, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), an Indian multinational conglomerate company, won a major order for the construction of 115kV substations with associated cable circuits and transmission lines in Saudi Arabia. The orders are for construction and other engineering job for power transmission and distribution (T&D) project. These projects either involve setting up of new plants and T&D network, leading to an increased demand for bus bars.

2. Smart Cities Development



The development of smart cities across the MEA region is one of the primary factors expected to positively affect demand for bus bars over the forecast period. Smart homes consist of smart equipment which helps to increase energy efficiency, which results in energy savings. Smart equipment such as parking meters, energy meters, and intelligent traffic management systems use bus bars as their primary component. In addition to this, government of UAE is focusing on smart city project deployment in Abu Dhabi. For instance, in October 2018, the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities (DPM) in Abu Dhabi launched pilot phase of the five-year plan for Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence (2018 – 2022) named Zayed Smart City Project. Hence, development of smart cities is one of the major opportunity which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trends

1. Growing Need For Power Monitoring



Monitoring power consumption is very crucial, as power utilization cost in process and discrete industries is high. Power monitoring helps industrial manufacturers to take necessary steps to reduce power consumption. Increasing investments in smart grids, inefficient utilization of power resources, increasing requirement of reliable power supply, and increasing electricity prices will boost demand for power monitoring systems and consequently aid in growth of the bus bar market over the forecast period.

2. Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles



Increasing adoption of electric vehicles will boost demand for bus bars during the forecast period. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2018, around 533 battery electric vehicles were sold across the MENA region. Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs) rely on power inverters, large-capacity battery packs, robust electric motor drives, and efficient distribution of power from charging source to battery and then throughout the vehicle.

Competitive Section:

Major companies involved in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Bus Bar market are Eaton Corporation, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems, Luvata, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, ABB Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Fuji Electric, Schneider Electric, Hyosung Corporation, Nexans S.A, Furukawa Electric Co., LTD., and Bahra Electric

Market segmentation:

By Bus Bar Size (Tin-plated Bus Bar): 25 x X (1.60, 2.00, 3.00);40 x X (2.00, 2.50, 3.00, 4.00); 60 x X (5, 10, 12); 80 x X (3.00, 4.00, 5.00, 6.00); 100 x X (5.00, 8.00, 10.00, 12.00); 120 x X (10.00, 4.00) and Others

25 x X (1.60, 2.00, 3.00);40 x X (2.00, 2.50, 3.00, 4.00); 60 x X (5, 10, 12); 80 x X (3.00, 4.00, 5.00, 6.00); 100 x X (5.00, 8.00, 10.00, 12.00); 120 x X (10.00, 4.00) and Others By Bus Bar Size (Bare Copper Bus Bar): 80 x X, 90 x X, 100 x X, 125 x X and others.

80 x X, 90 x X, 100 x X, 125 x X and others. By Bus Bar Type: Bare Copper Bus Bar, Aluminum Bus Bar, And Tin Plated Bus Bar

Bare Copper Bus Bar, Aluminum Bus Bar, And Tin Plated Bus Bar By Application: Distribution, Substation, Motor Control, Oil and Gas, And Others

