Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market to Reach $286.8 Billion by 2026

HVAC systems are extensively employed in residential and commercial buildings across various sectors, including education, healthcare, retail, office, government and airport. Growth in the market is anticipated to be propelled by increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems for reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Rising concerns over climate change, increasing energy prices and carbon emissions continue to push the adoption of HVAC systems in commercial spaces. The market is also set to gain from the increasing demand for energy saving products. Rebates for energy-efficient systems such as air conditioning and HVAC are encouraging commercial building users to implement and upgrade HVAC systems.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems estimated at US$201 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$286.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Cooling Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$204 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heating Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.8% share of the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems market. Demand for heat pumps is attributed to availability of systems with advanced functions that allow space heating and cooling while also heating water. The ability of heat pumps to offer higher efficiency as compared to other space heating and cooling unit is expected to further increase their adoption in the coming years. The climate change and gradually increasing average temperature are driving the adoption of cooling equipment during summers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $59.3 Billion by 2026



The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$59.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$63.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The demand for air conditioners in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific is very high with some households owning more than one appliance, whereas the demand for air conditioners from the developed regions remains comparatively low. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to also benefit from technological advancements and increasing investment in the consumer electronics sector across the region. The market in developed regions is propelled by rising consumer awareness about star-labeled HVAC products, increasing use of VRV and adoption of inverter-based air conditioning systems.



Ventilation Systems Segment to Reach $34 Billion by 2026



In the global Ventilation Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

HVAC Market Analysis and Outlook

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Global Market

Changing Economic Scenario Influence Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Climate Change: An Important Driving Factor for Energy-

efficient HVAC Systems

EXHIBIT 1: HVAC Energy Use by End-Use (in %)

Millennial Generation: To Play an Important Role



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pressing Need to Cut Energy Consumption and Operational Costs

Impels Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market

Other Important Innovations Enabling Efficient and High-

Performance HVAC Systems

Use of Multi-Enzyme Solutions

Sustainable Retrofit

Air Conditioning with Ice Power

Digital Ceilings

Smart Glasses

Sustainable HVAC Ductwork

Major Market Restraints

Smart HVAC Systems Hold Immense Potential

Smart Thermotats: An Important Development

Integration of HVAC Systems and IoT Offers New Opportunities

AI for Reduced Building Heating & Cooling Expenses

Cloud-Connected HVAC Systems Enable Creation of Smart and

Efficient Facilities

Automated Control Systems for HVAC Equipment Gain Traction in

Buildings

Alternative Energy Sources Garner Attention

Solar Powered HVAC Systems Gain Traction

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV

Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Heat Pumps Dominate the HVAC Market

Geothermal Cooling & Heating Presents Viable Option to Improve

Building Efficiency

Closed- and Open-Loop Systems

Demand for Ductless ACs on Rise

Strong Growth in Demand for Ductless Multi-Zone Systems

Global VRF System Market to Gain Pace

Outdoor Units Lead the Market

HVACs with Air Quality Systems: High in Demand

Air Conditioning Systems: Climate Change and Rising

Temperatures Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: % Penetration of Air Conditioning in Households

Deployment of Environment-Friendly Refrigerants Increases in ACs

EXHIBIT 3: List of Various Refrigerants Types

Green Refrigerants to Replace Hydro Fluorocarbons

Rise in Adoption of DeVAP systems

Rising Interest in Indoor Growth Facilities: An Emerging Market

Driver

Huge Investments in Construction Sector Boosts HVAC Systems

Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 4: Projected Increase in Construction Investments

Augurs Well for HVAC Systems Market: World Construction

Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of

Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and

2018-2023

Growing Replacement and Refurbishment Demand for HVAC Systems

Growing Urbanization to Increase the Need for HVAC Systems

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020&

2050

Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market

Growing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand

for New HVAC Systems: Global Middle Class Population (In

Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the

Perfect Platform for HVAC Systems: Global Middle Class

Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025,

2030



