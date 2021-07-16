Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces 2021 Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (“SBBC” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held via live audio webcast on July 15, 2021 (the “Meeting”), holders of common shares of SBBC: (i) elected Jeff Yauck, Brian Meadows, Paul Norman and Michael Galloro‎ ‎ to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Marcum LLP as SBBC’s auditors; and (iii) approved the equity incentive plan of the Company.



Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated June 1, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Shares for Services

In addition, the Company announces it entered into an advisory agreement (the “Agreement”) with BLIC Holdings LLC (the “Advisor”) dated February 18, 2021, an arm’s-length company controlled by Federico Urdaneta, pursuant to which payment for consulting services shall be made, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, in common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares”). The Agreement contemplates payment to the Advisor an aggregate amount of USD$300,000 payable in four equal installments, to be paid quarterly commencing April 2021 in the form of cash or through issuance of Common Shares. The number of Common Shares shall be determined based on the 15-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the payment date. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has elected to pay the first quarterly payment through the issuance of 13,233 Common Shares at a deemed price of CAD$6.83, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The term of the Agreement shall be one (1) year, following which, by mutual agreement, may be renewed and/or extended for such period or periods and under such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed to by the Company and the Advisor.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

