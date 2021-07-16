Right on Brands Develops New THCV Vape and Tincture

Dallas, Texas, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc.™ (OTC Pink: RTON), a developer of a broad line of hemp based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products and the exciting new 100% federally legal Delta-8 product line is pleased to announce a new line of Nano emulsified CBDV/THCV/CBD/DELTA 8 with Terpenes.

“Right on Brands is excited to offer to the public its latest new product which is now available in limited quantity on our website. We have been working with our lab for several months and are pleased with the results” explains Mike Brown VP of Product Development and Procurement. Go to www.thcvnano.com to learn the benefits of using THCV/CBDV/CBD/DELTA 8 combined in a vape or water-soluble tincture. Right on Brands is also pleased to announce the release our new Endo on the Go and our 100 mg Delta 8 Fruit snacks now available on our website. Some preliminary studies have shown that THCV may aid appetite suppression, regulation of blood sugar, reduce inflammation and aid motor control. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

"Right On Brands in the last several weeks has been overwhelmed by early sales traffic at our corporate location fueling new interest in License ownership" says Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right Onon Brands. "The store is increasing sales from week to week and seeing many return customers with an average ticket price just below $50. We are looking for a second location in the Dallas area and looking to close several license locations soon." Our order for Mexico was delivered to Mexico City and we are excited with all the possibilities.

Our 10K which was due to be is to be released this week and the last quarter is being delayed for several days by our auditors as they are short staffed with vacation. It will show much improvement over the previous quarter. We look to release the June 30, 2021 10 Q before the end of month, and we are very please with the results of the June 30 10 Q. We are excited about the future of RTON.

Corporate Website: https://endobrands.com/

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

About Right on Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topical and Delta-8 products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of ENDO Brands™, and Right On Brands™.

Become an ENDO Brands™ retailer:

If you are a food and beverage or consumer products distributor seeking to sell our high margin product lines of CDB-infused beverages, smokables, or our CBD and Delta-8 edibles, oils and topicals and vapes please contact our sales department.

For more information, please visit: https://endobrands.com/

Try our products today!

30% off products purchase offer use the discount code THCV30

email: info@endobrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252



Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





Attachment