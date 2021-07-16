16th July 2021-



Photocat and IKO Belgium enters sales and license agreement

Last year Photocat announced that it was granted patent for its Bitumen solution.

Now Photocat can make public that it has entered into an agreement with one of the top players in the European Bitumen market and marketleader in Benelux and Great Britain IKO. Under this agreement the parties have agreed to work together with Photocat as supplier to IKO and IKO receives a license to Photocat technology.

The parties have agreed not to disclose commercial details.

Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S Tel: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: michael@photocat.net

Information var udsendt til publikation, gennem bureauet af personen som anført ovenfor CEST 15:00 on July 16th 2021.

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.

