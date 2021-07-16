FORTUNE AND GREAT PLACE TO WORK® NAME TRANSWESTERN ONE OF THE 2021 BEST WORKPLACES FOR MILLENNIALS™ FOR FOURTH TIME

HOUSTON, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Transwestern as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™. This is Transwestern’s fourth time being named to this prestigious list, and it is the only full-service commercial real estate firm that received the recognition. Earning a spot means that Transwestern is one of the best companies to work for in the country.



The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. In that survey, 92% of Transwestern’s employees said Transwestern is a great place to work. This number is 33% higher than the average U.S. company.



“Transwestern’s culture of empowerment, inclusion and innovation fuels a collaborative work environment, one that respects a healthy work/life balance, supports the community and nurtures professional growth,” said Tom Lawyer, President of Transwestern Real Estate Services. “This recognition is an honor for everyone in the firm. Our younger professionals demonstrated outstanding teamwork and fortitude throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to support them in serving clients and advancing their careers.”



The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.



Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.



“The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ treat their employees like people, not just employees” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”



Earlier this year, Great Place to Work® recognized Transwestern as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas™ and Best Workplaces in Chicago™. Read Transwestern’s Great Place to Work overview at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/transwestern.





About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.



Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.



The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, and investment management. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

Attachments