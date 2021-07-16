Guggenheim Securities Wins GlobalCapital’s Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year Award

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today it has been named the “Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year 2020” by capital markets publication GlobalCapital. This recognition follows Guggenheim’s win as “Best Securitization Bank of the Year” award for 2019 and “Most Innovative Securitization Bank of the Year” award for 2018.



Each year, GlobalCapital conducts a series of pitched and polled awards to recognize outstanding achievement in the structured finance markets. The pitched award for “Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year” has been awarded to Guggenheim Securities in recognition of its structural innovation, distribution insight and ability to deliver market-leading ideas and execution for its clients.

“GlobalCapital’s recognition of Guggenheim Securities highlights the value of strategic advice in raising capital, particularly in complex areas such as Esoteric ABS,” said Cory Wishengrad, Head of Fixed Income at Guggenheim Securities. “Although money center commercial banks have played a significant role in the securitization market since the late 1990s given their lending capabilities, the market has evolved with institutional investors displacing banks in intermediating capital flows. The three consecutive years of recognition by GlobalCapital reflects how Guggenheim Securities adds value for issuer and investor clients with our differentiated, independent, and intellectual capital-driven platform, which is unique in the market given the predominance of balance sheet-centric banks.”

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $315 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

*Assets under management are as of 03.31.2021, and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.

