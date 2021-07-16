How CHPZ Token is Powering Decentralized Sport Betting

Singapore, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The online betting industry has seen many innovations in the last few years as most bookmakers move from traditional sportsbooks to crypto betting. Even better, blockchain technology is catching up with the industry as new decentralized platforms enter the market. One such platform is Chipz, a decentralized betting platform powered by its own CHPZ token.

The CHPZ token will give users the access they need to participate on the Chipz platform as either bookmakers or bidders. According to the Chipz Whitepaper, the current Chipz Beta version will allow users to bet on any sports event provided by the platform’s oracle explorer. Although Chipz Beta only provides for NFL elements, Chipz’s developers claim that future versions will allow CHPZ holders to become bookmakers who create their own events.

Let’s look at how the CHPZ token powers this decentralized betting platform and opportunities for sports fans.

The Chipz Betting Platform

Before looking at the decentralized betting token, it is wise to understand the basics of the Chipz platform. As enthusiasts of gambling would have it, the future of betting is the ability to bet on anything.

Features of the Chipz platform that make it a pioneer of decentralized betting include:

No limits on the bets.

Absolutely no KYC procedure is required.

Betting on sports and any other events with uncertain outcomes.

Chipz is also introducing NFTs.

Lending protocol for fans who have run out of CHPZ.

Users can join the platform as bidders or as independent bookmakers.

The CHPZ token will come in handy as the currency that fuels transactions made by sports betting fans in the ecosystem.

How to Use the CHPZ Token

CHPZ is an Ethereum blockchain-based ERC-20 token that is circulated by the Chipz platform. The token will power all the betting processes on the platform. There are a total of 100M CHPZ tokens to be supplied – 20% of the total is locked for the Chipz team, with 5M to be released every 6 months.

Early adopters of the Chipz system can obtain CHPZ from Uniswap through the upcoming public sale. You will also be able to get CHPZ as a loan using your ETH or other Chipz partnered cryptos as collateral in later Chipz versions.



Once you have access to CHPZ, you can start participating in the betting ecosystem at any time and from anywhere.

You can use the CHPZ token in the following ways:

Stake on a bid

Create a booking instance

For governance in future versions

Staking using CHPZ

Chipz platform will only allow bids to be set using its CHPZ token. Once you stake on a bid, the smart contract will execute, and earnings will be deposited into the accounts of the winning bids.

If you stake using loaned CHPZ, you only earn if your bid wins. In case your stake loses, the loan will be executed and distributed to the winning bidders.

Staking using CHPZ will allow users to participate in global gambling markets without restrictions on staking amounts like most current bookmakers.

Using CHPZ to Create Booking Rooms

CHPZ gives you the option to participate as a bookmaker on the Chipz platform. You’ll use the token to pay for the room creation fees and any other fees pertaining to the smart contract.

When a smart contract is finalized, all earnings will be paid to the bookmaker in CHPZ token. Even better, despite being a host of betting rooms, you can also participate in other rooms as a bidder – provided you have enough CHPZ.

In conclusion, the ability for sports betting fans to make good earnings using their CHPZ tokens – more so without limits and KYC demands – will only get better as the platform’s developers add more features.

