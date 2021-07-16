HEADLINE x Ledger: Partnership confirmed, Ledger Live support rolls out for Algorand Startup HEADLINE (HDL)

HEADLINE INC.

Ledger partnership and Ledger Live support confirmed for Algorand Startup HEADLINE (HDL)



United States, Texas, Austin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - HEADLINE INC announces enterprise partnership deal with Ledger, the secure gateway to digital assets. Ledger Live support for HEADLINE token (HDL) also confirmed in blockbuster press release.

HEADLINE INC makes enterprise ambitions clear with phase-1 of Ledger partnership. Along with Ledger Live integration, HEADLINE unveils a limited-run Ledger Nano-S hardware wallet with custom HEADLINE/Ledger branding. HEADLINE’s Algorand ASA (HDL) will be fully supported on the custom Ledger hardware wallets. This latest enterprise partnership (HEADLINE x Ledger) by HEADLINE INC further solidifies the startup news platform as a serious force in blockchain development and a leader in the unbiased news industry.

HEADLINE INC, award-winning blockchain development and unbiased news platform, will be the twentieth Algorand Standard Asset available on the state-of-the-art Ledger Live platform. The HEADLINE (HDL) Ledger Live addition is especially significant when taking into account that the last ASAs added to Ledger Live (mega-cap USDC and others) occurred nearly one year ago, in September 2020.

HEADLINE founder Aaron Martinez had this to say about the Ledger partnership:

"Ledger is one of the blockchain industry's most respected, senior firms. Full integration with Ledger Live has been a top priority for HEADLINE users and investors since the project's inception. Today we are thrilled to announce this partnership with Ledger, and we look forward to collaborating with Ledger's world-class dev team on a number of enterprise-centric technical projects down the pipeline."

In addition to Ledger Live (Ledger’s mobile and desktop wallet), HEADLINE token (HDL) will be supported on the Ledger hardware wallets.

Ledger has two hardware wallet products, the Ledger Nano S, and the new Ledger Nano X. The Ledger Nano S is the most popular hardware wallet with over 2 million units sold. Nano S ships globally with support for multiple apps and cryptocurrencies right out of the box. Alternatively, the Ledger Nano X is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to access over 100 apps within the device.

“We welcome HEADLINE to Ledger Live.” - Mathilde Deligne - Ledger

The secure gateway to digital assets, Ledger offers unparalleled access to cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens. This high level of access is made possible by Ledger’s SE, Certified Security Element (CC EAL 5+), which is independently certified by ANSSI and backed up by a 24-word security phrase. With Ledger Live and Ledger’s hardware wallets, private keys never leave the SE and are protected from online hacks. Every action taken on Ledger Live is actively secured by the individual Ledger wallet it accompanies.

Aside from using a Secure Element, Ledger is the only hardware wallet that combines it (SE) with a custom Operating System, called BOLOS.

HEADLINE Limited Edition Ledger Nano S

HEADLINE is releasing a limited-edition Branded Nano S hardware wallet to commemorate the Ledger partnership and Ledger Live integration. These Branded hardware wallets will sport the first iteration of HEADLINE’s unified design system, featuring an updated logo, typeface, and color scheme. The 50-unit run of HEADLINE-Branded Nano S wallets is now available for pre-order.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/headline-x-ledger-partnership-confirmed-ledger-live-support-rolls-out-for-algorand-startup-headline-hdl-3.html

Attachments