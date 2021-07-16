MiniDOGE has integrated with Shopify Through CoinPayments to give 2.8 million merchants worldwide the ability to accept MiniDOGE tokens as payment

Phoenix, Arizona, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniDoge is bouncing into Shopify now and can be used as a source of payment. MiniDOGE has integrated with CoinPayments to give 2.8 million merchants worldwide the ability to accept MiniDOGE tokens as payment!





Through this integration MiniDOGE will be available as a payment option for millions of products and services worldwide. CoinPayments is a global crypto payment gateway made easy and accessible for everyone! CoinPayments has processed over $10 Billion In Crypto Payments Since 2013!

We are excited that MiniDOGE will begin being accepted starting Monday July 19th, 2021! Time after time again, MiniDoge has been proving that there is a powerful competitor, and now we have the opportunity to access the currency in daily life that we can use to buy and sell. This is putting our paw print out in the communities.

MiniDoge will eventually be connected to our wallet that makes transferring currency more efficient. Visit MiniDoge, for more information to learn more or want to be part of the community.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/minidogetoken/

Telegram Group: https://t.me/MiniDogeToken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MiniDogeToken/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/minidoge/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/minidogetoken/

Media contact