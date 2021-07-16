ExGen Announces Deep Sulphide Mineralization at Empire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.

ExGen is pleased to report that Phoenix, (the operator of the Empire Mine Project), intercepted sulphide-rich mineralization below the Empire copper oxide open pit deposit in the Deep Sulphide core drilling program. The Empire Mine was historically mined until the early 1940s at head grades of up to 8% copper.

Highlights

First drill hole completed of the 4,500-metre 2021 Deep Sulphide drilling program, which is expected to comprise approximately 20 holes

Hole KXD21-02 intercepted 12.6 meters of sulphide-rich mineralisation below the Empire copper oxide open pit deposit Concentrations of up to 25% sulphide minerals from a depth of 173 meters over 7.9 meters Increased concentrations of up to 75% sulphide minerals from a depth of 181 meters over 4.7 meters Mineralization comprises copper bearing sulphide mineralization, including chalcopyrite, chalcocite and bornite, as well as other metallic sulphides, including galena, argentiferous galena, sphalerite and molybdenite visually identified Further drilling is required to define true thickness

Drilling intercept located below and east of historic 1100-level underground workings

Samples currently being logged and prepared for shipping to ALS Laboratories, Nevada, USA.

Phoenix reports that its geologists have visually identified a mix of sulphides that include, but are not limited to, chalcopyrite, chalcocite, galena, argentiferous galena, bornite, sphalerite, and molybdenite in hole number KXD21-02 at concentrations up to 25% sulphide minerals from a depth of 173 meters over 7.9 meters. The mineralization then becomes more intense at 181 meters over a 4.7 meter interval and increases to approximately 75% total sulphides. This 12.6 meter intercept sits just below and to the east of the historical 1100-level underground workings. The true thickness of the intercept has not been defined by the single drillhole but will become more defined with additional drilling.

Hole KXD21-01, the first hole of the 2021 Deep Sulphide program, encountered an underground working at approximately 68 meters and will be completed in due course when the required equipment arrives. Photos of the core can be viewed on the Phoenix’s website at: https://phoenixcopperlimited.com/photo-gallery

Table 1: Drill Hole Details

Drill Hole Azimuth (˚) Dip

(˚) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N KXD21-01 330 -60 68 12 T 285167.57m E 4862983.54 m N KXD21-02 330 -70 186 12 T 285167.57m E 4862983.54 m N





Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: “We are eagerly awaiting the assay results for this deep sulphide hole and subsequent drilling as Phoenix progresses with their exploration program through the rest of this year. The exceptional results from the first drill hole, suggests potentially elevated grades of copper, as well as the presence of gold, silver, zinc, lead and perhaps molybdenum by-products. It reinforces our geological model that the deeper levels of the Empire mineralization could represent a major system, which we are only just beginning to evaluate and understand.”

The reader is cautioned that visible sulphide mineralization does not necessarily equate to significant concentrations of copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead or any other molybdenum by-products and there is no assurance that the assay results of the samples from this drill hole will yield significant metal grades.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information provided in this release.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

