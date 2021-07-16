The Gables of Charleston Renovates Resident's Home via YES We Care Program

Denver, CO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gables of Charleston, owned and operated by YES Communities, completed a volunteer Hug-A-Home renovation project for a long-standing resident of the community.

A team of YES team member volunteers and contractors re-painted and replaced exterior walls, refreshed landscaping, and constructed a new front porch and steps at the resident’s home. Paint supplies came courtesy of Behr paint, AB painting replaced damaged sheathing as well as, built the new porch, and Plant Green provided landscaping services for the home.

“I love what y’all did for me and I truly appreciate it. You did an amazing job,” said Mary Osbourne. “My favorite part is the new porch and the paint color! I love the color.” Mary has lived in the community for over 35 years and was one of the first residents in the community.

The YES Communities Hug-A-Home program was developed to help residents with demonstrated financial and/or physical needs update their homes through YES and partner support with funding, donations, and volunteer time. YES Communities team members donate hundreds of hours of time to serve their own communities and help those who need it most. Hug-A-Home is a part of the YES We Care program, which has invested over $370,000 since 2018 in assistance to team members, residents, and local organizations supporting YES Communities.

“Hug-A-Home is an opportunity for YES and its team members to get involved and give back to the community. With the generous donations from YES, contributions from our retail partners, vendors, and contractors, along with good old fashion elbow grease provided by our team, we can change the lives and give hope to those in need”, said Kim Racke, a representative of YES Communities. “We strive to give back a sense of pride of ownership to our Hug-A-Home recipients and gives our team a great sense of accomplishment”.

