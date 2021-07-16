System Surveyor CEO Chris Hugman to Lead Security Panel at ISC West

Austin, Texas, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On day one at ISC West, System Surveyor CEO Chris Hugman is moderating a panel session about the importance of standardizing security system design across distributed organizations. Two enterprise security veterans and System Surveyor customers will join him to offer advice and examples from their respective positions managing security systems for a global insurance provider and a major U.S. university.

Hugman will lend his perspective and expertise as a former system integrator-turned-entrepreneur who now focuses on helping security professionals modernize system design with the System Surveyor mobile, digital design platform.

Session Type: SIA Education@ISC West Program

Session Track: COVID-19 Response & Public Safety and Health

Title: Multi-Site Security in a Post-Pandemic World: How to Standardize System Design

Date: Monday, July 19, 2021

Time: 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. PDT

Location:

In-person session: Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sands 302

Pre-recorded video (starting July 19): https://virtual.iscwest.com/

Panelists:

Chris Hugman, founder and CEO, System Surveyor

Ken Walker, Director, Enterprise Security, Safety & Systems, Assurant

Duncan Campbell, Building Access and Security Systems Manager, University of Utah

Pre-recorded video: Robert St. Jean, Senior Manager of Global Safety & Security, Boston Consulting Group

Session Description: Even before the pandemic, enterprise security leaders felt pressure to standardize their system design across multiple sites. Doing so strengthens security, speeds crisis response, simplifies operations, and streamlines budgeting and planning processes. It also prepares the organization to confirm security and risk compliance at a moment's notice.

In the post-pandemic world, it’s become even more important to carefully manage physical security across sites. Vulnerabilities have emerged, such as disparate systems across sites that cannot be centrally monitored. In addition, digital transformation has become an imperative, especially for remote collaboration and management.

This session addresses how to standardize your approach to system design, whether you are managing a handful of sites or hundreds of locations locally or globally. This includes a look at collaboration technologies and processes that make working with your vendor and subcontractor ecosystem more secure, quick, and effective.

